6302 Whittier Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated coffee bar air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Home for rent is a Craftsman home built-in 1908. Many upgrades in this home. The home features 3 Bedrooms with carpet/ 2 updated bathrooms. Cozy porch to relax during the summer months and winter. The kitchen has been recently updated. The refrigerator is staying because it works well in the planning of the kitchen. Wood floors in kitchen, living room and hallway. We have quiet and excellent neighbors. Every room has air conditioner. There are fruit trees. You'll have driveway parking for 2 cars, and there's street parking. We don't have a garage, but there's a shed. The home is located minutes from the market, pharmacy, coffee shop, hiking trail, schools, library, freeway, and the shops located in uptown Whittier.,