Last updated February 18 2020 at 4:02 AM

6302 Whittier Avenue

6302 Whittier Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6302 Whittier Avenue, Whittier, CA 90601
Whittier City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Home for rent is a Craftsman home built-in 1908. Many upgrades in this home. The home features 3 Bedrooms with carpet/ 2 updated bathrooms. Cozy porch to relax during the summer months and winter. The kitchen has been recently updated. The refrigerator is staying because it works well in the planning of the kitchen. Wood floors in kitchen, living room and hallway. We have quiet and excellent neighbors. Every room has air conditioner. There are fruit trees. You'll have driveway parking for 2 cars, and there's street parking. We don't have a garage, but there's a shed. The home is located minutes from the market, pharmacy, coffee shop, hiking trail, schools, library, freeway, and the shops located in uptown Whittier.,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6302 Whittier Avenue have any available units?
6302 Whittier Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 6302 Whittier Avenue have?
Some of 6302 Whittier Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6302 Whittier Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6302 Whittier Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6302 Whittier Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6302 Whittier Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 6302 Whittier Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6302 Whittier Avenue offers parking.
Does 6302 Whittier Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6302 Whittier Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6302 Whittier Avenue have a pool?
No, 6302 Whittier Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6302 Whittier Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6302 Whittier Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6302 Whittier Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6302 Whittier Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6302 Whittier Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6302 Whittier Avenue has units with air conditioning.
