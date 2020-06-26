6252 Friends Ave. - 6252

Amenities
Historic District Whittier Area- 6 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms - Electricity Included - Now offering a 6 bedroom home in a prime location in the Historic District of Whittier. The property is located near shopping centers, transportation, Central Park and Uptown Whittier. This is a must-see home that includes a washer/dryer, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and 3 parking spaces; as well as a backyard/patio area to enjoy and relax.
Rental Requirements:
Income requirement 2.5x more the rent
No prior rent collections
No prior evictions
Credit has to be 60% of the accounts current
Application Fee $35 per applicant over the age of 18
