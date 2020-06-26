6252 Friends Ave. - 6252

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking some paid utils range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Historic District Whittier Area- 6 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms - Electricity Included - Now offering a 6 bedroom home in a prime location in the Historic District of Whittier. The property is located near shopping centers, transportation, Central Park and Uptown Whittier. This is a must-see home that includes a washer/dryer, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and 3 parking spaces; as well as a backyard/patio area to enjoy and relax.



To schedule an appointment please call Tatiana at (562) 686-9104.



Please visit our website to submit your application or to view available vacancies at www.primemgnt.com



Rental Requirements:

Income requirement 2.5x more the rent

No prior rent collections

No prior evictions

Credit has to be 60% of the accounts current

Application Fee $35 per applicant over the age of 18



Visit our website

www.primemgnt.com

(562) 908-1415



Professionally Managed By: PRIME MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC



(RLNE5086213)