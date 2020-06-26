All apartments in Whittier
6252 Friends Ave. - 6252
Last updated December 2 2019 at 12:55 PM

6252 Friends Ave. - 6252

6252 Friends Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6252 Friends Avenue, Whittier, CA 90601
Hadley Greenleaf Historic District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
range
Historic District Whittier Area- 6 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms - Electricity Included - Now offering a 6 bedroom home in a prime location in the Historic District of Whittier. The property is located near shopping centers, transportation, Central Park and Uptown Whittier. This is a must-see home that includes a washer/dryer, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and 3 parking spaces; as well as a backyard/patio area to enjoy and relax.

To schedule an appointment please call Tatiana at (562) 686-9104.

Please visit our website to submit your application or to view available vacancies at www.primemgnt.com

Rental Requirements:
Income requirement 2.5x more the rent
No prior rent collections
No prior evictions
Credit has to be 60% of the accounts current
Application Fee $35 per applicant over the age of 18

Visit our website
www.primemgnt.com
(562) 908-1415

Professionally Managed By: PRIME MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC

(RLNE5086213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6252 Friends Ave. - 6252 have any available units?
6252 Friends Ave. - 6252 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 6252 Friends Ave. - 6252 have?
Some of 6252 Friends Ave. - 6252's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6252 Friends Ave. - 6252 currently offering any rent specials?
6252 Friends Ave. - 6252 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6252 Friends Ave. - 6252 pet-friendly?
No, 6252 Friends Ave. - 6252 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 6252 Friends Ave. - 6252 offer parking?
Yes, 6252 Friends Ave. - 6252 offers parking.
Does 6252 Friends Ave. - 6252 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6252 Friends Ave. - 6252 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6252 Friends Ave. - 6252 have a pool?
No, 6252 Friends Ave. - 6252 does not have a pool.
Does 6252 Friends Ave. - 6252 have accessible units?
No, 6252 Friends Ave. - 6252 does not have accessible units.
Does 6252 Friends Ave. - 6252 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6252 Friends Ave. - 6252 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6252 Friends Ave. - 6252 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6252 Friends Ave. - 6252 does not have units with air conditioning.
