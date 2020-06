Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 Bed 1.5 Bath Condo, with Central AC in Whittier-Attached 2 Car Garage - Remodeled 2 bed 1.5 Bath condo with upgraded kitchen and cabinets. New central AC. The large two car garage is attached with direct access to the kitchen. Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet and vanity area. Washer and dryer hookups in the garage. GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED. Go to the website rentfrompeter.com to see the video walkthrough.



(RLNE4498181)