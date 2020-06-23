16504 La Quinta Way

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave oven range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool garage

OPEN HOUSE FRIDAY 03/15/19 FROM 5:30-6:30PM!!! BRAND NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES!!! - Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home in private gated community with pool is available NOW!!! This home has three bedrooms upstairs and one one-bedroom downstairs. All bathrooms are full including an upstairs guest bathroom with double sink and separate toilet closet. The very spacious master bedroom includes a retreat area with fireplace, big walk in closet with built in closet system, and double sinks in the bathroom with over-sized tub. Upstairs hallway has wall-to-wall counter cub-boards for extra storage. Laundry room with cub-boards is upstairs with laundry hook ups. Large double door entry leading into a formal dining room with fireplace and lots of natural sunlight. Large and open kitchen with center island, extra storage space, come equipped w/ **BRAND NEW stainless steel dishwasher, stove, double ovens, & microwave. Home is also wired w/ an intercom system above secretary desk for convenient communication in the large home. Slider leading you out to secluded back yard, adjoining room is the family room with french doors. The backyard has a variety of mature fruit trees to enjoy. Front yard maintenance is included. All new interior paint and like-new carpet along with new flooring in the bathrooms. Central A/C & heat. Attached 2 car garage with remote garage door and entry to inside of property. Property includes a community gated pool.



Requirements:

- Minimum of 600 credit score

- 2.5 times the rent income

- No bankruptcies

- No evictions

- No judgments

- $35/application ; All adults over 18 must apply



No Pets Allowed



