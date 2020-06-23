All apartments in Whittier
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:43 AM

16504 La Quinta Way

16504 La Quinta Way · No Longer Available
Location

16504 La Quinta Way, Whittier, CA 90603
Lowell

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
OPEN HOUSE FRIDAY 03/15/19 FROM 5:30-6:30PM!!! BRAND NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES!!! - Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home in private gated community with pool is available NOW!!! This home has three bedrooms upstairs and one one-bedroom downstairs. All bathrooms are full including an upstairs guest bathroom with double sink and separate toilet closet. The very spacious master bedroom includes a retreat area with fireplace, big walk in closet with built in closet system, and double sinks in the bathroom with over-sized tub. Upstairs hallway has wall-to-wall counter cub-boards for extra storage. Laundry room with cub-boards is upstairs with laundry hook ups. Large double door entry leading into a formal dining room with fireplace and lots of natural sunlight. Large and open kitchen with center island, extra storage space, come equipped w/ **BRAND NEW stainless steel dishwasher, stove, double ovens, & microwave. Home is also wired w/ an intercom system above secretary desk for convenient communication in the large home. Slider leading you out to secluded back yard, adjoining room is the family room with french doors. The backyard has a variety of mature fruit trees to enjoy. Front yard maintenance is included. All new interior paint and like-new carpet along with new flooring in the bathrooms. Central A/C & heat. Attached 2 car garage with remote garage door and entry to inside of property. Property includes a community gated pool.

Requirements:
- Minimum of 600 credit score
- 2.5 times the rent income
- No bankruptcies
- No evictions
- No judgments
- $35/application ; All adults over 18 must apply

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4637887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

