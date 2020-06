16339 RUTHERGLEN STREET

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

"Spacious 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home" Available Now!! - 3 BEDROOM 1 1/2 BATH HOUSE, OFFERS CUSTOM COLOR PAINT, HARDWOOD FLOORING AND TILE, COOK STOVE TOP, WALL OVEN, DISHWASHER, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM W/ WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS, CENTRAL HEAT/AC, REMODELED BATHROOMS, LIVING ROOM WITH FIRE PLACE, LARGE BONUS FAMILY ROOM, LOTS OF STORAGE CABINETS, LARGE CLOSET SPACE, HUGE MASTER BEDROOM W/ MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS, CEILING FANS IN EVERY BEDROOM, WINDOW COVERINGS, DOUBLE CAR GARAGE WITH ADDITIONAL DRIVEWAY PARKING, LARGE YARD WITH GATED DOG RUN, HOUSE IS LOCATED IN DESIRABLE EAST WHITTIER AREA.

*OWNER PAYS FOR GARDENER;

*TENANTS PAY FOR ALL UTILITIES;

*REQUIRES RENTERS INSURANCE;

*GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED - 650+

*1 YEAR LEASE TO START;

*NO SMOKING, NO CO-SIGNERS; NO GOVERNMENT FUNDED PROGRAMS;



(RLNE5123649)