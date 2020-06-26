All apartments in Whittier
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:20 AM

15908 Santa Fe Street

15908 Santa Fe Street · No Longer Available
Location

15908 Santa Fe Street, Whittier, CA 90603
East Whittier City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
fireplace
Four bedroom, 2 bath home close to shopping and dining in Whittier. Large kitchen has an eat-in area.and living area with fireplace. Nice backyard with enclosed patio. Two of the bedrooms share a Jack and Jill style bathroom. The large hall bathroom has a stand up shower. One or more bedrooms could be used for an office, den, or playroom. Interior has new paint. New vinyl flooring in the entryway, kitchen and laundry room. There is hardwood flooring in the living room, hallway and bedrooms. Screened in patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15908 Santa Fe Street have any available units?
15908 Santa Fe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 15908 Santa Fe Street have?
Some of 15908 Santa Fe Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15908 Santa Fe Street currently offering any rent specials?
15908 Santa Fe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15908 Santa Fe Street pet-friendly?
No, 15908 Santa Fe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 15908 Santa Fe Street offer parking?
No, 15908 Santa Fe Street does not offer parking.
Does 15908 Santa Fe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15908 Santa Fe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15908 Santa Fe Street have a pool?
No, 15908 Santa Fe Street does not have a pool.
Does 15908 Santa Fe Street have accessible units?
No, 15908 Santa Fe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15908 Santa Fe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15908 Santa Fe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15908 Santa Fe Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15908 Santa Fe Street does not have units with air conditioning.
