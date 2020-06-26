15908 Santa Fe Street

Amenities

Four bedroom, 2 bath home close to shopping and dining in Whittier. Large kitchen has an eat-in area.and living area with fireplace. Nice backyard with enclosed patio. Two of the bedrooms share a Jack and Jill style bathroom. The large hall bathroom has a stand up shower. One or more bedrooms could be used for an office, den, or playroom. Interior has new paint. New vinyl flooring in the entryway, kitchen and laundry room. There is hardwood flooring in the living room, hallway and bedrooms. Screened in patio.