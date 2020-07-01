All apartments in Whittier
15410 Ashley Court
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

15410 Ashley Court

15410 Ashley Court · No Longer Available
Location

15410 Ashley Court, Whittier, CA 90603
East Whittier City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Upgraded Townhome in Gate Community Close to Shopping - Beautifully maintained and upgraded trilevel townhouse in the Ravello Community. There are 3 bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms spread out over nearly 1700 sq. ft. of living space. First floor offers office space with storage under stairs and direct garage access. On the second floor you have the first bedroom, living room, bathroom and kitchen. Kitchen offers excellent storage, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Upgraded tile, and laminate wood floors with comfy carpet in the bedrooms. Up on the top level, there is a separate laundry room and the master suite. Master bedroom offers walk-in closet, while the bath has separate shower and tub. Unit offers decks from the master bathroom and bedroom on the second floor. It is in the highly rated Whittier Union School District, and conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and entertainment venues. 12 month lease, 1 month deposit, not pets or smoking. Two car garage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5649146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15410 Ashley Court have any available units?
15410 Ashley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 15410 Ashley Court have?
Some of 15410 Ashley Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15410 Ashley Court currently offering any rent specials?
15410 Ashley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15410 Ashley Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 15410 Ashley Court is pet friendly.
Does 15410 Ashley Court offer parking?
Yes, 15410 Ashley Court offers parking.
Does 15410 Ashley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15410 Ashley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15410 Ashley Court have a pool?
No, 15410 Ashley Court does not have a pool.
Does 15410 Ashley Court have accessible units?
No, 15410 Ashley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 15410 Ashley Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 15410 Ashley Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15410 Ashley Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 15410 Ashley Court does not have units with air conditioning.

