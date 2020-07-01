15410 Ashley Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Upgraded Townhome in Gate Community Close to Shopping - Beautifully maintained and upgraded trilevel townhouse in the Ravello Community. There are 3 bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms spread out over nearly 1700 sq. ft. of living space. First floor offers office space with storage under stairs and direct garage access. On the second floor you have the first bedroom, living room, bathroom and kitchen. Kitchen offers excellent storage, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Upgraded tile, and laminate wood floors with comfy carpet in the bedrooms. Up on the top level, there is a separate laundry room and the master suite. Master bedroom offers walk-in closet, while the bath has separate shower and tub. Unit offers decks from the master bathroom and bedroom on the second floor. It is in the highly rated Whittier Union School District, and conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and entertainment venues. 12 month lease, 1 month deposit, not pets or smoking. Two car garage.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5649146)