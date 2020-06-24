All apartments in Whittier
Last updated March 17 2019 at 10:13 AM

14826 Cullen St.

14826 Cullen Street · No Longer Available
Location

14826 Cullen Street, Whittier, CA 90603
East Whittier City

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**NOW SHOWING** Beautiful 3 Bedroom House In East Whittier!! - 3 bedroom - 1 Bath
New kitchen - upgraded counters and cabinets
New Bathroom
Dining area
Hardwood Floors - newly finished
New paint throughout
Laundry room off kitchen
Wall heater
Double detached garage - Roll up garage door!
Fenced yard
Water & gardener paid

START YOUR APPLICATION ONLINE:
- Proof of Income (2 Current Paystubs; IF self-employed: 2 years IRS Taxes return & 6 Months of Bank Statements)
- Proof of Identity (Copy of drivers license or photo i.d.)
- Proof of Residence (Utility Bill OR Bank Statement with current mailing address)
- Provide CURRENT (within 12 months) Credit Report from www.annualcreditreport.com.
-If pets are accepted, a pet application with immunization history and photo are required. An INCREASED deposit & Renters Insurance ARE REQUIRED upon move-in.

If your information appears approvable, you can choose to move forward with the paid credit report ($30 per applicant), financial, & background check for final approval. Your application will be reviewed but will NOT BE processed without the application fee.
** Paying for this report does not guarantee approval or occupancy of a specific property. **

KNOW YOUR CREDIT is SPARKLING CLEAN?
Pay the application fee ($30 per applicant) up front and fast track your application. All previous listed items are still needed.
CREDIT FEES are NON-REFUNDABLE ONCE PAID.

THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- 2PERSON/BDRM occupancy limit NO exceptions.
- Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.
- Verifiable Income must be at least 3 TIMES the amount of the rent AFTER MONTHLY CREDIT OBLIGATIONS. Co-signers MAY BE an option. Ask for details.
- Available Date is BEST ESTIMATE.
-$30 Credit check fee per applicant payable in CASH in our office OR Online fee is NON-REFUNDABLE

KEY CHECK-OUT HOURS & DETAILS:
- Come to 14436 E. Whittier Blvd. 90605
-Monday-Friday 9AM - 4PM ~ Saturday 9AM - 12Noon
- BRING $20 Refundable CASH Deposit for Keys
-CURRENT Photo ID (ex: Drivers License, State ID, Passport)

SEE MORE LISTINGS & INFO AT WHITTIERBROKERS.COM

THIS RENTAL IS MONTH TO MONTH
CA DRE LIC # 00158343

(RLNE4766084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14826 Cullen St. have any available units?
14826 Cullen St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 14826 Cullen St. have?
Some of 14826 Cullen St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14826 Cullen St. currently offering any rent specials?
14826 Cullen St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14826 Cullen St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14826 Cullen St. is pet friendly.
Does 14826 Cullen St. offer parking?
Yes, 14826 Cullen St. offers parking.
Does 14826 Cullen St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14826 Cullen St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14826 Cullen St. have a pool?
No, 14826 Cullen St. does not have a pool.
Does 14826 Cullen St. have accessible units?
No, 14826 Cullen St. does not have accessible units.
Does 14826 Cullen St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14826 Cullen St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14826 Cullen St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14826 Cullen St. does not have units with air conditioning.
