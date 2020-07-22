14108 Carnell St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming Cape Cod exterior welcomes you to this lovely upgraded and well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home in great Whittier neighborhood. Spacious remodeled kitchen, cozy dining room nook with gorgeous chandelier, new windows and large master suite with bathroom and large walk in closet, crown molding, wainscotting, wood floors, and new water heater round out all this home has to offer. But wait! There's more! Sparkling salt water pool with waterfall fountains and covered patio for dining alfresco and entertaining make this home even more desirable. Close to all our great city has to offer-fantastic schools, shopping and dining.



(RLNE4727749)