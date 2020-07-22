All apartments in Whittier
Find more places like 14108 Carnell St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Whittier, CA
/
14108 Carnell St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14108 Carnell St

14108 Carnell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Whittier
See all
East Whittier City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

14108 Carnell Street, Whittier, CA 90605
East Whittier City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Cape Cod exterior welcomes you to this lovely upgraded and well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home in great Whittier neighborhood. Spacious remodeled kitchen, cozy dining room nook with gorgeous chandelier, new windows and large master suite with bathroom and large walk in closet, crown molding, wainscotting, wood floors, and new water heater round out all this home has to offer. But wait! There's more! Sparkling salt water pool with waterfall fountains and covered patio for dining alfresco and entertaining make this home even more desirable. Close to all our great city has to offer-fantastic schools, shopping and dining.

(RLNE4727749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14108 Carnell St have any available units?
14108 Carnell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 14108 Carnell St have?
Some of 14108 Carnell St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14108 Carnell St currently offering any rent specials?
14108 Carnell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14108 Carnell St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14108 Carnell St is pet friendly.
Does 14108 Carnell St offer parking?
Yes, 14108 Carnell St offers parking.
Does 14108 Carnell St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14108 Carnell St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14108 Carnell St have a pool?
Yes, 14108 Carnell St has a pool.
Does 14108 Carnell St have accessible units?
No, 14108 Carnell St does not have accessible units.
Does 14108 Carnell St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14108 Carnell St has units with dishwashers.
Does 14108 Carnell St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14108 Carnell St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympian
6252 Comstock Avenue
Whittier, CA 90601
New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue
Whittier, CA 90602
Northcrest Manor
5545 Norwalk Boulevard
Whittier, CA 90601
Kendallwood Apartments
10522 Santa Gertrudes Ave
Whittier, CA 90603
The Californian
7222 Washington Ave
Whittier, CA 90602
7240 Bright Ave
7240 Bright Avenue
Whittier, CA 90602
14149 Mulberry Dr
14149 Mulberry Drive
Whittier, CA 90605
The Governor
8407 Hydro Drive
Whittier, CA 90606

Similar Pages

Whittier 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWhittier 2 Bedroom Apartments
Whittier Apartments with BalconiesWhittier Apartments with Parking
Whittier Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAUpland, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CAGarden Grove, CARedondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Whittier CityEast Whittier City
Uptown Whittier

Apartments Near Colleges

Whittier CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine