13931 Emory

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

New Price! Michigan Park Home 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Custom Home - Michigan Park custom home is a must home to see. Four bedrooms, 2 baths, new wood flooring, travertine flooring in kitchen and breakfast nook area. If you enjoy cooking, then this kitchen is one you need to look at. Plenty of cabinets, counter space and a back door great to head out to the large back yard area. One bedroom and bathroom off the kitchen, three bedrooms and bathroom are off the living room. Living room has a skylight and is open with a fireplace. The den has treated concrete floors and the room is a great room for entertaining. The backyard has mature plumeria trees and perfect for those summer evening to hang out back and enjoy the weather.

NO SMOKING

NO PETS



THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:

* The occupancy limit 6 people

* Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID

* Verifiable Income must be at least 2.5 TIMES the amount of the rent.

No Pets Allowed



