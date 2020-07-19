All apartments in Whittier
Find more places like 13931 Emory.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Whittier, CA
/
13931 Emory
Last updated April 4 2019 at 9:44 AM

13931 Emory

13931 Emory Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Whittier
See all
East Whittier City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13931 Emory Dr, Whittier, CA 90605
East Whittier City

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
New Price! Michigan Park Home 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Custom Home - Michigan Park custom home is a must home to see. Four bedrooms, 2 baths, new wood flooring, travertine flooring in kitchen and breakfast nook area. If you enjoy cooking, then this kitchen is one you need to look at. Plenty of cabinets, counter space and a back door great to head out to the large back yard area. One bedroom and bathroom off the kitchen, three bedrooms and bathroom are off the living room. Living room has a skylight and is open with a fireplace. The den has treated concrete floors and the room is a great room for entertaining. The backyard has mature plumeria trees and perfect for those summer evening to hang out back and enjoy the weather.
NO SMOKING
NO PETS

THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
* The occupancy limit 6 people
* Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID
* Verifiable Income must be at least 2.5 TIMES the amount of the rent.
Visit our website for all photos www.mapmanagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4647994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13931 Emory have any available units?
13931 Emory doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 13931 Emory have?
Some of 13931 Emory's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13931 Emory currently offering any rent specials?
13931 Emory is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13931 Emory pet-friendly?
No, 13931 Emory is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 13931 Emory offer parking?
Yes, 13931 Emory offers parking.
Does 13931 Emory have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13931 Emory does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13931 Emory have a pool?
No, 13931 Emory does not have a pool.
Does 13931 Emory have accessible units?
No, 13931 Emory does not have accessible units.
Does 13931 Emory have units with dishwashers?
No, 13931 Emory does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13931 Emory have units with air conditioning?
No, 13931 Emory does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympian
6252 Comstock Avenue
Whittier, CA 90601
New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue
Whittier, CA 90602
Northcrest Manor
5545 Norwalk Boulevard
Whittier, CA 90601
Kendallwood Apartments
10522 Santa Gertrudes Ave
Whittier, CA 90603
The Californian
7222 Washington Ave
Whittier, CA 90602
7240 Bright Ave
7240 Bright Avenue
Whittier, CA 90602
14149 Mulberry Dr
14149 Mulberry Drive
Whittier, CA 90605
The Governor
8407 Hydro Drive
Whittier, CA 90606

Similar Pages

Whittier 1 BedroomsWhittier 2 Bedrooms
Whittier Apartments with BalconiesWhittier Apartments with Parking
Whittier Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAUpland, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CAGarden Grove, CARedondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Whittier CityEast Whittier City
Uptown Whittier

Apartments Near Colleges

Whittier CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine