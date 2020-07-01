All apartments in Whittier
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

13236 Danbrook Dr

13236 Danbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13236 Danbrook Drive, Whittier, CA 90602
East Whittier City

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath California Ranch House - Stunning Remodel! - ASK US ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIAL!

Ideally situated near the intersection of Lambert & Painter, this bright and newly remodeled ranch house offers an easy walk to the Quad, the Greenway Hike/Bike Trail, and several premiere schools.

The 1600-sf house features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a gourmet kitchen/pantry/laundry room, with chopping block counters and open-concept living/dining room. Throughout, there are finely crafted built-ins, designer paint, walk-in closets, and a charming fireplace. The 5,995-sf lot features a detached 2 car garage, storage, a lovely turf courtyard and thick, privacy hedges.

NOTICE: During our Safer-at-Home quarantine, we are suspending normal touring practices. Instead, a video tour of the apartment is provided in the picture section. If it meets with your approval, we encourage you to APPLY. ONCE ACCEPTED, WE WILL GLADLY ARRANGE AN IN-PERSON TOUR!

THINGS TO KNOW:
2 people per bedroom
Verifiable Income = 2.5 x rent
Credit Score = 650+
To apply online, MAPMANAGEMENT.COM!
Every occupant over 18 must apply

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5620927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13236 Danbrook Dr have any available units?
13236 Danbrook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 13236 Danbrook Dr have?
Some of 13236 Danbrook Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13236 Danbrook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13236 Danbrook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13236 Danbrook Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13236 Danbrook Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 13236 Danbrook Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13236 Danbrook Dr offers parking.
Does 13236 Danbrook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13236 Danbrook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13236 Danbrook Dr have a pool?
No, 13236 Danbrook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13236 Danbrook Dr have accessible units?
No, 13236 Danbrook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13236 Danbrook Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13236 Danbrook Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13236 Danbrook Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13236 Danbrook Dr has units with air conditioning.

