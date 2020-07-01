13236 Danbrook Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath California Ranch House - Stunning Remodel! - ASK US ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIAL!



Ideally situated near the intersection of Lambert & Painter, this bright and newly remodeled ranch house offers an easy walk to the Quad, the Greenway Hike/Bike Trail, and several premiere schools.



The 1600-sf house features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a gourmet kitchen/pantry/laundry room, with chopping block counters and open-concept living/dining room. Throughout, there are finely crafted built-ins, designer paint, walk-in closets, and a charming fireplace. The 5,995-sf lot features a detached 2 car garage, storage, a lovely turf courtyard and thick, privacy hedges.



NOTICE: During our Safer-at-Home quarantine, we are suspending normal touring practices. Instead, a video tour of the apartment is provided in the picture section. If it meets with your approval, we encourage you to APPLY. ONCE ACCEPTED, WE WILL GLADLY ARRANGE AN IN-PERSON TOUR!



THINGS TO KNOW:

2 people per bedroom

Verifiable Income = 2.5 x rent

Credit Score = 650+

To apply online, MAPMANAGEMENT.COM!

Every occupant over 18 must apply



No Pets Allowed



