13011 Beverly Boulevard, Whittier, CA 90601 Whittier City
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
oven
This is a small cozy 2 bed 1 bath cottage type home in the heart of uptown Whittier. Renter is responsible for the 1st and last months rent plus one thousand deposit. 2000 per month rent so $5000 to move in. Please contact 323-395-8892 to make an appointment for viewing. For further questions please contact 562-508-7709
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/whittier-ca?lid=12917741
(RLNE5425457)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
