Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This is the front house on a property that has two separate houses on one lot. Excellent neighborhood North of Beverly Blvd. This 2 bedroom 1.75 bath home features: large laundry room, walk in closet, central air and heat, wood floors, attached garage with direct access. No Pets