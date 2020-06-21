10832 El Rey Drive

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

North Whittier Remodeled Home. Freshly painted interior and exterior!! Nice soft pallet of color, brand new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and stainless appliances, New tile flooring and updated lighting. A/C was installed in 2018****This 3bd 2 bath home features a dining area, and a large bonus room that can be used as an office. A cozy fireplace is situated in the living room. The yard is large and there is plenty of parking along the long driveway or 2 car detached garage. The roof is new and new grass has been planted. The rear yard is rock-scaped with low maintenance.New sprinklers have been installed and the owner will pay for the gardener. Close to Palm Park and The Whittier Greenway Trail! Plenty of shopping, grocery stores and restaurants. Quick and convenient access to the 605 fwy. Sorry, NO PETS. Available August 1. 2020. Please visit the link to submit a application https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/893757 Available August 1, 2020.