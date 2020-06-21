All apartments in Whittier
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:42 AM

10832 El Rey Drive

10832 El Rey Drive · (909) 581-9330
Location

10832 El Rey Drive, Whittier, CA 90606
Whittier City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1304 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
North Whittier Remodeled Home. Freshly painted interior and exterior!! Nice soft pallet of color, brand new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and stainless appliances, New tile flooring and updated lighting. A/C was installed in 2018****This 3bd 2 bath home features a dining area, and a large bonus room that can be used as an office. A cozy fireplace is situated in the living room. The yard is large and there is plenty of parking along the long driveway or 2 car detached garage. The roof is new and new grass has been planted. The rear yard is rock-scaped with low maintenance.New sprinklers have been installed and the owner will pay for the gardener. Close to Palm Park and The Whittier Greenway Trail! Plenty of shopping, grocery stores and restaurants. Quick and convenient access to the 605 fwy. Sorry, NO PETS. Available August 1. 2020. Please visit the link to submit a application https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/893757 Available August 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10832 El Rey Drive have any available units?
10832 El Rey Drive has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10832 El Rey Drive have?
Some of 10832 El Rey Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10832 El Rey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10832 El Rey Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10832 El Rey Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10832 El Rey Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 10832 El Rey Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10832 El Rey Drive does offer parking.
Does 10832 El Rey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10832 El Rey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10832 El Rey Drive have a pool?
No, 10832 El Rey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10832 El Rey Drive have accessible units?
No, 10832 El Rey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10832 El Rey Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10832 El Rey Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10832 El Rey Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10832 El Rey Drive has units with air conditioning.
