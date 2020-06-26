10435 Pounds Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Excellent East Whittier Home for Lease!! Located in desirable neighborhood and Award Winning School District. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout, Nice Fireplace in the living room, Stainless steal appliances in kitchen, inside laundry room, 2 car attached garage in front plus a separate 2 car detached "LARGE GARAGE" in the rear of property for the person with recreational toys or classic cars!! And Plenty of backyard as well!! This will not last!!! Please contact listing agent for more information... GOOD LUCK!!!