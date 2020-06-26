All apartments in Whittier
Find more places like 10435 Pounds Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Whittier, CA
/
10435 Pounds Avenue
Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

10435 Pounds Avenue

10435 Pounds Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Whittier
See all
Lowell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10435 Pounds Avenue, Whittier, CA 90603
Lowell

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Excellent East Whittier Home for Lease!! Located in desirable neighborhood and Award Winning School District. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout, Nice Fireplace in the living room, Stainless steal appliances in kitchen, inside laundry room, 2 car attached garage in front plus a separate 2 car detached "LARGE GARAGE" in the rear of property for the person with recreational toys or classic cars!! And Plenty of backyard as well!! This will not last!!! Please contact listing agent for more information... GOOD LUCK!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10435 Pounds Avenue have any available units?
10435 Pounds Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 10435 Pounds Avenue have?
Some of 10435 Pounds Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10435 Pounds Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10435 Pounds Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10435 Pounds Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10435 Pounds Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 10435 Pounds Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10435 Pounds Avenue offers parking.
Does 10435 Pounds Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10435 Pounds Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10435 Pounds Avenue have a pool?
No, 10435 Pounds Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10435 Pounds Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10435 Pounds Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10435 Pounds Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10435 Pounds Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10435 Pounds Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10435 Pounds Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympian
6252 Comstock Avenue
Whittier, CA 90601
Northcrest Manor
5545 Norwalk Boulevard
Whittier, CA 90601
Kendallwood Apartments
10522 Santa Gertrudes Ave
Whittier, CA 90603
7240 Bright Ave
7240 Bright Avenue
Whittier, CA 90602
14149 Mulberry Dr
14149 Mulberry Drive
Whittier, CA 90605
The Governor
8407 Hydro Drive
Whittier, CA 90606
New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue
Whittier, CA 90602

Similar Pages

Whittier 1 BedroomsWhittier 2 Bedrooms
Whittier Apartments with ParkingWhittier Apartments with Pool
Whittier Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CA
West Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Whittier CityEast Whittier City
Uptown Whittier

Apartments Near Colleges

Whittier CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine