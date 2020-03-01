Rent Calculator
Last updated March 1 2020 at 3:00 AM
10216 S Wilton Place
10216 South Wilton Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
10216 South Wilton Place, Westmont, CA 90047
Westmont
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
*** A MUST SEE *** Completed remodeled 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom upstairs duplex unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10216 S Wilton Place have any available units?
10216 S Wilton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Westmont, CA
.
Is 10216 S Wilton Place currently offering any rent specials?
10216 S Wilton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10216 S Wilton Place pet-friendly?
No, 10216 S Wilton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Westmont
.
Does 10216 S Wilton Place offer parking?
No, 10216 S Wilton Place does not offer parking.
Does 10216 S Wilton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10216 S Wilton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10216 S Wilton Place have a pool?
No, 10216 S Wilton Place does not have a pool.
Does 10216 S Wilton Place have accessible units?
No, 10216 S Wilton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10216 S Wilton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 10216 S Wilton Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10216 S Wilton Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 10216 S Wilton Place does not have units with air conditioning.
