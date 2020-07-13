Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:54 AM

133 Apartments for rent in Westmont, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Westmont apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westmont
11236 Haas Ave
11236 Haas Avenue, Westmont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
Spacious 4 Bed 2 Bath Home - Property Id: 302656 Welcome to this beautiful and completely upgraded 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home. The property features have been upgraded and boasts beautiful new flooring, paint and crown moulding.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westmont
10339 S Gramercy Pl
10339 South Gramercy Place, Westmont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Duplex - Property Id: 311522 **Upstairs Unit** including washer and dryer hook up and a one car garage. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/311522 Property Id 311522 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5901131)

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Westmont
2056 W. 104th St.
2056 West 104th Street, Westmont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1515 sqft
WELCOME OPEN HOUSE TODAY SUNDAY 3/1/20 2:00 - 4:00 P.M - This 3 bedroom 1.5 Bathroom has over 1500 sq ft of living space. The one level home has been freshly painted, upgraded windows installed and the main bathroom has been remodeled.
Results within 1 mile of Westmont
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
10223 Crenshaw Blvd.
10223 Crenshaw Boulevard, Inglewood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10223 Crenshaw Blvd. in Inglewood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Congress Southeast
445 West 88th Street
445 West 88th Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
1080 sqft
I recently bought a duplex 1 bed 1 bath in each unit. Your welcome to bring your own furniture it’s a month to month rent bases 3107022286 More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
79th Apartments
828 West 79th Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Quiet quadraplex in south Los Angeles. Near major shopping, downtown, FWY's, transit, and a short ride to the new RAMS/CHARGERS stadium, LA LIVE & USC.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Congress Southwest
8401 S Western Avenue
8401 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom upstairs rental unit (part of a mixed use development with commercial market below) that includes utilities and one parking space.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
East Hawthorne
12036 Millennium Park Court
12036 Millennium Park Court, Hawthorne, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2139 sqft
Welcome to the Parkside Village community, a gated community that features free standing condos in a great location with easy access to freeways, Space X, the Hawthorne Airport, Lowes, Target, Starbucks, LAX and downtown Los Angeles.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3153 west 109th street
3153 West 109th Street, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
754 sqft
Spacious unit in Inglewood, Ca - Property Id: 308011 Beautiful Triplex unit located in Inglewood, Ca. 2bd 1bth, nice size living room.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3153 1/2 W 109th St
3153 1/2 W 109th St, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
754 sqft
Spacious unit in Inglewood - Property Id: 307979 Beautiful Triplex unit located in Inglewood, Ca. 2bd 1bth, nice size living room. Newly remodeled interior, including: Hardwood flooring, upgraded kitchen/Restroom and new paint throughout the unit.
Results within 5 miles of Westmont
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1327 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Patio or balcony and 24-hour laundry facilities. Hot tub, clubhouse, pool and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
22 Units Available
Holly Glen - Del Aire
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
Studio
$1,910
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,172
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1198 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
36 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,099
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,575
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
956 sqft
Where laid-back meets fast-paced 7403 is your Silicon Beach sanctuary. This luxury Los Angeles apartment community is located among the world’s most enterprising startups—and just minutes from the beach.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Northwest Torrance
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New high-end interiors, large terraces, two pools and easy access to the 405 and the beach make Park View on Yukon both a luxurious retreat and gateway to the best of Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
1 Unit Available
Lawndale
Casa Galleria
4546 West 173rd Street, Lawndale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
483 sqft
Easy access to I-045 and I-91. These townhome-style homes are in a gated community in the heart of the city. Pet-friendly. Underground parking. Updated kitchens, renovated interiors with new carpeting. Flexible leases.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
1 Unit Available
Alondra Park
3249-3253 Marine Ave
3249 Marine Avenue, Gardena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,292
735 sqft
At 3249 Marine Ave, you've discovered your new home. These apartments are located in the 90249 area of Gardena. The community staff is ready and waiting to help you find your perfect home. Drop by 3249 Marine Ave today.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
1 Unit Available
619 Nectarine Street
619 Nectarine Street, Inglewood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Great location! The unit has Central AC, double pane windows, washer and dryer Hook-up, and vinyl flooring.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
1 Unit Available
Congress North
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Security Deposit amount pending screening results. Spacious 1 bedroom on the ground floor

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
North Hawthorne
11917 Grevillea Avenue
11917 Grevillea Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
Voices of 90037
705 West 47th Street
705 West 47th Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1200 sqft
Great remodel near USC. This upstairs unit boasts of wood planking throughout with ceiling fans. An open floor concept in the living area that over looks into the kitchen. Thre are 2 large bedrooms and one bath.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Lawndale
4624 167th Street, REAR
4624 167th Street, Lawndale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
600 sqft
Unit REAR Available 07/15/20 2 bed 1 bath Cute House in best area of Lawndale - Property Id: 319339 PLEASE READ THIS POSTING ENTIRELY BEFORE CONTACTING MANAGEMENT. DO NOT DISTURB TENANT OR KNOCK ON DOOR FOR ANY REASON.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
North Hawthorne
11922 Manor Drive B
11922 Manor Drive, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Unit - Property Id: 319244 Two-bedroom, Two-bathroom downstairs apartment unit with laminate flooring, refinished kitchen counters and an assigned parking spot.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Gardena
17820 Harvard Blvd.
17820 Harvard Boulevard, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1750 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Some - Welcome home to this one of a kind single-family home in Gardena. Your new house has been masterfully renovated with granite countertops, hardwood cabinetry, tile and hardwood floors throughout, and designer touches.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
7101 South La Cienega Boulevard
7101 South La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1246 sqft
This beautiful, brand new 3-bedroom and 2-bath unit are centrally located near LAX/Westchester, Culver City, The Forum/new Rams Stadium, and the Westfield Mall.
City Guide for Westmont, CA

Westmont, CA

The Glenn Anderson freeway that runs on the south edge of Westmont was termed L.A.'s "last freeway" after years of delays and cost overruns. The challenges stemming from building an eight-lane artery through a dense urban area forced a shift in the conversation that saw more emphasis on upgrading the mass transportation system. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Westmont, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Westmont apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

