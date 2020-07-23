Apartment List
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 7:04 AM

484 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Westmont, CA

484 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Westmont, CA

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westmont
1305 W 95th St
1305 West 95th Street, Westmont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
728 sqft
Newly Renovated 2 br 1 ba apartment in South LA - Property Id: 322962 Available now, this newly upgraded, 728 square foot turnkey 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment is waiting for you to move in! The apartment has upgrades everywhere including new

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westmont
10339 S Gramercy Pl
10339 South Gramercy Place, Westmont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
Duplex - Property Id: 311522 **Upstairs Unit** including washer and dryer hook up and a one car garage. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 1 mile of Westmont

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Congress Southwest
1523 W 81st St 2
1523 West 81st Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
NEWLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOMS /1.5 BATHROOMS FOR RENT - Property Id: 322900 Newly Renovated 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms in a quiet Los Angeles Neighborhood.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3153 1/2 W 109th St
3153 1/2 W 109th St, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
754 sqft
Spacious unit in Inglewood - Property Id: 307979 Beautiful Triplex unit located in Inglewood, Ca. 2bd 1bth, nice size living room. Newly remodeled interior, including: Hardwood flooring, upgraded kitchen/Restroom and new paint throughout the unit.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3153 west 109th street
3153 West 109th Street, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
754 sqft
Spacious unit in Inglewood, Ca - Property Id: 308011 Beautiful Triplex unit located in Inglewood, Ca. 2bd 1bth, nice size living room.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Congress Southwest
8401 S Western Avenue
8401 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom upstairs rental unit (part of a mixed use development with commercial market below) that includes utilities and one parking space.
Results within 5 miles of Westmont
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
51 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Concourse
5875 West Interceptor St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,471
922 sqft
We have captured the best of Los Angeles living by bringing seamless connectivity to our community, Concourse. Comprised of three buildings, with close proximity to major Los Angeles' destinations, the best of the city is right at your doorstep.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
17 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1030 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Patio or balcony and 24-hour laundry facilities. Hot tub, clubhouse, pool and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 04:42 AM
$
22 Units Available
Holly Glen - Del Aire
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1198 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
36 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
956 sqft
Where laid-back meets fast-paced 7403 is your Silicon Beach sanctuary. This luxury Los Angeles apartment community is located among the world’s most enterprising startups—and just minutes from the beach.

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
North Hawthorne
4943 W 120th St
4943 West 120th Street, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
850 sqft
Freshly painted 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath house in Del Aire Kitchen with wooden cabinets, granite countertops, appliances: -Washer and dryer hookup, -Vinyl windows, -Hardwood floors, -Blinds and curtains -Small deck next to front door -One car parking in

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
8772 Reading Avenue
8772 Reading Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1250 sqft
Lower Level unit in a great location with The 405 FWY, LAX, Shopping, and Restaurants, Nearby! Come See This Lovely, lower Unit, With Sound Proof Windows, NEW VINYL FLOORS, NEW STOVE, And Your Own PRIVATE LAUNDRY Inside The Unit, just adjacent to

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
North Inglewood
304 North Market Street
304 North Market Street, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Come check out this beautifully renovated, upstairs apartment home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom before it gets rented quick! This apartment has a plethora of natural light throughout the home, air conditioning, central heating, granite

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
2615 Curtis Avenue - D
2615 Curtis Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
775 sqft
Discover your new place at 2615 Curtis Ave in Redondo Beach, CA. Located at 2615 Curtis Ave in Redondo Beach, this community is an ideal place to move. The leasing staff is available to assist you in finding your perfect new place.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3918 W 113th Street 4
3918 West 113th Street, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE TO VIEW! HARDWOOD FLOORS, HIGH CEILINGS - Property Id: 324284 AVAILABLE TO VIEW TODAY!! CALL OR TEXT 714-628-6269 High Ceilings! Top/second floor unit with all wood-look flooring throughout. Gated property with laundry on site.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Gardena
1225 W 166th St
1225 West 166th Street, Gardena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
890 sqft
Available 08/01/20 OPEN HOUSE SAT 07/18 FROM 1130 TO 1PM! NEW UNITS! - Property Id: 323761 Come see our full building renovation! We are under new management, and we are making some major changes! Our units are being refurbished to offer you the

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Gardena
1712 W. 166th Street B
1712 West 166th Street, Gardena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
760 sqft
1712 W. 166th Street - Property Id: 124643 2 Bedroom 1 bath duplex with stove. Parking for one car, laundry onsite. $1845/month. Available July 20th approx. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1712-w.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
8620 Belford Ave 601
8620 Belford Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1300 sqft
Large 2+2.5 Townhome - Close to Beaches & LAX - Property Id: 316366 Corner Unit in a private gated community in the Westchester area. The open floor plan is great for entertaining guests.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Congress North
2018 W. 39th St.
2018 West 39th Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1051 sqft
4 Unit Bldg in Leimert Park Neighborhood - Property Id: 139802 Unit available September 1, 2020.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Inglewood
317 E Hazel St H
317 East Hazel Street, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
Spacious 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom - Property Id: 316050 Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit upgraded with refrigerator, stove, Dishwasher, laminate flooring and ceiling fans throughout.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
7051 Kittyhawk Ave
7051 Kittyhawk Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 THIS YOU GOTTA SEE!!! 2/2 RAD PAD - Property Id: 320106 MOVE-IN SPECIAL: $1,800 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT IF YOU MOVE-IN BY AUGUST 1ST Hello, Get it while it's HOT! Nothing else like this gem, a true RAD PAD! Generous floor plan

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Inglewood
317 E Hazel St I
317 E Hazel St, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Spacious Apartment Centrally Located - Property Id: 302675 Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit upgraded with garbage disposal, refrigerator, stove, laminate flooring and ceiling fans throughout.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Hawthorne
11922 Manor Drive B
11922 Manor Drive, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Unit - Property Id: 319244 Two-bedroom, Two-bathroom downstairs apartment unit with laminate flooring, refinished kitchen counters and an assigned parking spot.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Alameda
4981 Ascot Avenue
4981 Ascot Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
750 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated spacious detached 2 bedrooms - 1 bath in South LA / Vernon adjacent - For Appointment please Call 805-953-7343 Fantastic renovated spacious detached 2 bed - 1 bath unit part of a Duplex located on a residential street in
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Westmont, CA

2 bedroom apartments in Westmont are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Westmont near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Westmont that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

