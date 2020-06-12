/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
439 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Westmont, CA
Westmont
1615 W 106th St
1615 West 106th Street, Westmont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Spacious Home - Property Id: 284671 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284671 Property Id 284671 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5796084)
Westmont
2056 W. 104th St.
2056 West 104th Street, Westmont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1515 sqft
WELCOME OPEN HOUSE TODAY SUNDAY 3/1/20 2:00 - 4:00 P.M - This 3 bedroom 1.5 Bathroom has over 1500 sq ft of living space. The one level home has been freshly painted, upgraded windows installed and the main bathroom has been remodeled.
Congress Southwest
8461 S Halldale Ave
8461 Halldale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Duplex for rent. 1 unit available 3 bed & 3 bath - Property Id: 199047 For rent. The back unit is 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, up and downstairs.
79th Apartments
828 West 79th Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Quiet quadraplex in south Los Angeles. Near major shopping, downtown, FWY's, transit, and a short ride to the new RAMS/CHARGERS stadium, LA LIVE & USC.
CANNDU
8209-8211 S Broadway
8209 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
975 sqft
. Spacious and bright 3 bedroom unit located in the heart of Los Angeles, near dining, shopping and the 110 fwy. Appliances: Stove. Parking: 1 reserved on-site space https://www.mashcole.
Congress Southwest
1312 W Manchester Avenue W
1312 West Manchester Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
BRAND New Modern Units. Built in 2020. These units are all 2-story townhouse style and comes with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms each. All units have brand new stainless steel appliances: dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and built microwave above stove.
Congress Southwest
8706 Cimarron Street
8706 Cimarron Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1303 sqft
Immediate occupancy. Open House, Saturday, March 7th, 2020 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Please contact us immediately to schedule a tour. Don't miss this this fabulous rental opportunity.
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1327 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Patio or balcony and 24-hour laundry facilities. Hot tub, clubhouse, pool and gym. Pet-friendly.
Holly Glen - Del Aire
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,228
1362 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
611 E Kelso St 25
611 East Kelso Street, Inglewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1244 sqft
Spacious Condo Near Forum in Inglewood - Property Id: 297479 3 BDRMS/2 FULL BATH RENOVATED CONDO, HARDWOOD FLOORS, SECURED BLDGFor rent a renovated very spacious CONDO in Inglewood, 1248 sq ft, 3 spacious bdrms/2 full bath, new hardwood floors, new
Morningside Park
9083 S Cullen Way
9083 South Cullen Way, Inglewood, CA
4 Bed/3 Bath House - Property Id: 297663 Beautiful Property, gated community pool, tennis courts. No Pets please. Need $6,000 security deposit Rent is $4,195 CALL Ms. GIBSON 323-418-8609 Must be able to show income of at least $8,000 per month.
Congress North
1431 W 37th St
1431 West 37th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished brand new 5B5B apartment near USC - Property Id: 297146 We got 6 units at this apartment.
View Park-Windsor Hills
4136 Victoria Ave
4136 South Victoria Avenue, View Park-Windsor Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1700 sqft
View Park Stunner - Upper Unit - Property Id: 250651 Remodeled View park upper unit. 3 huge bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Kitchen has been updated with quartz counters and new cabinets.
Congress North
3956-3958 Dalton ave
3956 Dalton Ave, Los Angeles, CA
two story duplex - Property Id: 296317 Property is a duplex 2 story front unit already rented back unit available. 1 room already rented. Total 4 rooms available. 3 rooms available upstairs 1 room available downstairs.
Lawndale
4324 W 163rd St
4324 163rd Street, Lawndale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1700 sqft
Available 07/19/20 Fully remodeled house w/spacious yard near freeway - Property Id: 293805 Spacious upgraded 3 bedroom house for rent with large backyard with extra storage. Large backyard for entertaining and play.
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
7199 South La Cienega Boulevard
7199 South La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
7199 Available 06/15/20 This beautiful, brand new 4-bedroom and 4-bath (two floors) unit is centrally located near LAX/Westchester, Culver City, The Forum/new Rams Stadium, and the Westfield Mall.
Congress North
1848 Middleton Pl.
1848 Middleton Place, Los Angeles, CA
Large 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home near the Expo Line - The large living room and dining room give you the opportunity to make this home your own! The original mirrored bar area is perfect for entertaining your guests and provides a large amount of
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
7157 South La Cienega Boulevard
7157 South La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1391 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Enjoy the comfort of fresh and modern style at our recently constructed 3 bedroom/3.5 bath townhouse. The kitchen boasts modern white cabinets, quartz counter tops, and mosaic tile back-splash.
Voices of 90037
701 W 48th St
701 West 48th Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,641
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom for rent- SECTION 8 YES - Property Id: 289336 Gorgeous, newly remolded three bed for rent close to USC. Parking on site, laundry in the building. Close walk to shops, parks, and the University of Southern California.
Ladera Heights
5048 W Slauson Ave
5048 Slauson Avenue, Ladera Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1960 sqft
Recently Upgraded Luxury Home Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 222215 Beautiful, newly updated, modern and spacious home in a quiet residential neighborhood. Very large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet.
Gardena
1225 W 166th St 110
1225 West 166th Street, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
Newly Remodeled Spacious Gardena 3 Bedroom - Property Id: 286318 Beautiful and spacious, fully remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bath units in Gardena.
Congress North
3901 Walton Ave
3901 Walton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1340 sqft
Beautiful Craftsman 2 Story 3bd/3Ba House by USC - Property Id: 282340 Please call/text Dawn 310-237-8920 to schedule appointment to view.
Voices of 90037
441 West 52nd Street
441 West 52nd Street, Los Angeles, CA
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Huntington Park
2102 Zoe Avenue Unit B
2102 Zoe Avenue, Huntington Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1000 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
