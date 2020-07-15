Apartment List
521 Apartments for rent in Westmont, CA with garages

Westmont apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Westmont
11236 Haas Ave
11236 Haas Avenue, Westmont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
Spacious 4 Bed 2 Bath Home - Property Id: 302656 Welcome to this beautiful and completely upgraded 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home. The property features have been upgraded and boasts beautiful new flooring, paint and crown moulding.

1 Unit Available
Westmont
10339 S Gramercy Pl
10339 South Gramercy Place, Westmont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
Duplex - Property Id: 311522 **Upstairs Unit** including washer and dryer hook up and a one car garage. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/311522 Property Id 311522 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5901131)

1 Unit Available
Westmont
2056 W. 104th St.
2056 West 104th Street, Westmont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1515 sqft
WELCOME OPEN HOUSE TODAY SUNDAY 3/1/20 2:00 - 4:00 P.M - This 3 bedroom 1.5 Bathroom has over 1500 sq ft of living space. The one level home has been freshly painted, upgraded windows installed and the main bathroom has been remodeled.
Results within 1 mile of Westmont

1 Unit Available
East Hawthorne
12013 Acadia Court
12013 Acadia Court, Hawthorne, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
2100 sqft
Like new free-standing townhome featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and direct access 2-car garage with extra space for storage. Open kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 Unit Available
East Hawthorne
12036 Millennium Park Court
12036 Millennium Park Court, Hawthorne, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2139 sqft
Welcome to the Parkside Village community, a gated community that features free standing condos in a great location with easy access to freeways, Space X, the Hawthorne Airport, Lowes, Target, Starbucks, LAX and downtown Los Angeles.
Results within 5 miles of Westmont
20 Units Available
Holly Glen - Del Aire
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
Studio
$1,935
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,155
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,738
1198 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
36 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,099
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,575
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
956 sqft
Where laid-back meets fast-paced 7403 is your Silicon Beach sanctuary. This luxury Los Angeles apartment community is located among the world’s most enterprising startups—and just minutes from the beach.
1 Unit Available
Lawndale
Casa Galleria
4546 West 173rd Street, Lawndale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
483 sqft
Easy access to I-045 and I-91. These townhome-style homes are in a gated community in the heart of the city. Pet-friendly. Underground parking. Updated kitchens, renovated interiors with new carpeting. Flexible leases.
1 Unit Available
619 Nectarine Street
619 Nectarine Street, Inglewood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Great location! The unit has Central AC, double pane windows, washer and dryer Hook-up, and vinyl flooring.

1 Unit Available
Voices of 90037
705 West 47th Street
705 West 47th Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1200 sqft
Great remodel near USC. This upstairs unit boasts of wood planking throughout with ceiling fans. An open floor concept in the living area that over looks into the kitchen. Thre are 2 large bedrooms and one bath.

1 Unit Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
7101 South La Cienega Boulevard
7101 South La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1246 sqft
This beautiful, brand new 3-bedroom and 2-bath unit are centrally located near LAX/Westchester, Culver City, The Forum/new Rams Stadium, and the Westfield Mall.

1 Unit Available
Congress North
1431 W 37th St
1431 West 37th Street, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,200
Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished brand new 5B5B apartment near USC - Property Id: 297146 We got 6 units at this apartment.

1 Unit Available
View Park-Windsor Hills
4136 Victoria Ave
4136 South Victoria Avenue, View Park-Windsor Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1700 sqft
View Park Stunner - Upper Unit - Property Id: 250651 Remodeled View park upper unit. 3 huge bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Kitchen has been updated with quartz counters and new cabinets.

1 Unit Available
Park Mesa Heights
6621 Crenshaw Boulevard
6621 Crenshaw Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
950 sqft
$1000 OFF 1ST MONTH! Emily Rizvi| Pan American Properties | 714-628-6269 Love where you LIVE! Our apartment homes are fully renovated, stop by today to tour our community.

1 Unit Available
UNNC
3111 4th Avenue Unit 1
3111 4th Ave, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,278
1500 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 Unit Available
Voices of 90037
623 West 58th Street
623 West 58th Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
600 sqft
property management

1 Unit Available
Congress Southeast
112 East 88th Place - 113
112 East 88th Place, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
580 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, recently remodeled home near the 110 and 105 freeways in a quite neighborhood.

1 Unit Available
Congress North
1616 W 39th Pl
1616 West 39th Place, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$999
169 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
TWO PRIVATE ROOMS FOR RENT IN A SHARED 5-BDRM/3BA HOUSE WARNING! I'm NOT renting a 1-bedroom apartment nor a studio nor the entire house. ¡ADVERTENCIA! NO estoy alquilando un apartamento de 1 habitación ni un estudio ni toda la casa.

1 Unit Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
7008 La Tijera Boulevard - 1
7008 South La Tijera Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
800 sqft
FULLY REMODELED! https://youtu.be/r9Ss80BZmXI Yes, will have a refrigerator. Comes with 1 surface parking space. Additional garage available for extra $150/mo.

1 Unit Available
Congress North
3957 Budlong
3957 S Budlong Ave, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1444 sqft
Newly built in 2018 four unit! 3 bed + 3.5 bath two story unit walking distance to the USC campus, the Coliseum, and the Banc of California stadium. Perfect for students living with roommates.

1 Unit Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
5460 W 77th St
5460 West 77th Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2400 sqft
The house is on a large corner lot. A complete extensive renovation was completed in 2017 that modernized the interior floor plan and added an all-new kitchen and baths. Detached 2-car garage. Two wheelchair ramps.

1 Unit Available
Ramona
4562 W 129th Street
4562 West 129th Street, Hawthorne, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
1200 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom home. Back unit is a stand alone single family residence with private driveway, 2 car garage and private back yard. Nothing shared with front house.

1 Unit Available
Park Mesa Heights
5752 10th Avenue
5752 10th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1500 sqft
Brand new 2020 built beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath townhouse. Energy efficient with oversized bedrooms with generous size closets. Master bedroom with master bath located upstairs. Washer and dryer hookups.

1 Unit Available
Holly Glen - Del Aire
4931 W 134th Street
4931 West 134th Street, Del Aire, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1250 sqft
Extraordinary 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, approx. 1,250 sq ft family home in highly desirable Holly Glen/Del Aire area of Hawthorne. Professionally landscaped front yard with lush vegetation and flowers creates a strong curb appeal.
City Guide for Westmont, CA

Westmont, CA

The Glenn Anderson freeway that runs on the south edge of Westmont was termed L.A.'s "last freeway" after years of delays and cost overruns. The challenges stemming from building an eight-lane artery through a dense urban area forced a shift in the conversation that saw more emphasis on upgrading the mass transportation system. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Westmont, CA

Westmont apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

