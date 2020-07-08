8951 Gleneagles Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Beautiful Spacious home situated on a quiet and private cul-de-sac.The First Floor features living room and open concept kitchen with family room. Recently renovated kitchen with granite counter tops, white shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Down the hall you will find three bedrooms, including one master suite and two spacious secondary bedrooms plus additional hall bathroom. Fourth very large bedroom upstairs features wood paneling walls with slider to large balcony and full bath in hall. Adobe exterior design patio with Spanish tile floor and barbecue stand makes this home perfect for entertaining. Near little saigon and several shopping establishments.