All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 8951 Gleneagles Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CA
/
8951 Gleneagles Circle
Last updated January 22 2020 at 10:59 AM

8951 Gleneagles Circle

8951 Gleneagles Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

8951 Gleneagles Circle, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Beautiful Spacious home situated on a quiet and private cul-de-sac.The First Floor features living room and open concept kitchen with family room. Recently renovated kitchen with granite counter tops, white shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Down the hall you will find three bedrooms, including one master suite and two spacious secondary bedrooms plus additional hall bathroom. Fourth very large bedroom upstairs features wood paneling walls with slider to large balcony and full bath in hall. Adobe exterior design patio with Spanish tile floor and barbecue stand makes this home perfect for entertaining. Near little saigon and several shopping establishments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8951 Gleneagles Circle have any available units?
8951 Gleneagles Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CA.
What amenities does 8951 Gleneagles Circle have?
Some of 8951 Gleneagles Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8951 Gleneagles Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8951 Gleneagles Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8951 Gleneagles Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8951 Gleneagles Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 8951 Gleneagles Circle offer parking?
No, 8951 Gleneagles Circle does not offer parking.
Does 8951 Gleneagles Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8951 Gleneagles Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8951 Gleneagles Circle have a pool?
No, 8951 Gleneagles Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8951 Gleneagles Circle have accessible units?
No, 8951 Gleneagles Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8951 Gleneagles Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 8951 Gleneagles Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8951 Gleneagles Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 8951 Gleneagles Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jasmine Place
15100 Moran St
Westminster, CA 92683

Similar Pages

Westminster 2 BedroomsWestminster Accessible Apartments
Westminster Apartments with BalconyWestminster Apartments with Gym
Westminster Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CA
Monterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles