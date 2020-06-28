All apartments in Westminster
Home
/
Westminster, CA
/
8017 Worthy Dr
Last updated December 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

8017 Worthy Dr

8017 Worthy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8017 Worthy Drive, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
Fully furnished and can be rented unfurnished if needed. The move-in date is flexible.

Monthly rent is $2,200 (unfurnished) and $2,500 (furnished)

Attractive, single level townhouse style unit in the gated community of The Villas.

Clean, upgraded and ready to move in. The kitchen is remodeled with quartz counters and stylish glass and tile backsplash plus gas cooking.

Inside tract location, end unit, with two bedrooms, one bath, inside laundry room, and a large private patio.

All furnishings and appliances are available.

Beautiful single-family residence

It is fully furnished as in the photos, and possible to remove the furniture if you would like to bring yours.

The complex has a heated outdoor pool and jacuzzi.

The 2-car garage/parking spots are included.

Minutes to Bella Terra Shopping Mall, Whole Foods, Movie Theaters, Costco

Close to the Beach (20 min), Disneyland (18 minutes)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8017 Worthy Dr have any available units?
8017 Worthy Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CA.
What amenities does 8017 Worthy Dr have?
Some of 8017 Worthy Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8017 Worthy Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8017 Worthy Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8017 Worthy Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8017 Worthy Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 8017 Worthy Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8017 Worthy Dr offers parking.
Does 8017 Worthy Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8017 Worthy Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8017 Worthy Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8017 Worthy Dr has a pool.
Does 8017 Worthy Dr have accessible units?
No, 8017 Worthy Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8017 Worthy Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8017 Worthy Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8017 Worthy Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8017 Worthy Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
