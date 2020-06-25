6348 Peony Court

Amenities

A brand new, never lived in home in the private, gated community of Westgate. This detached superbly crafted two story end-unit home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and is 1,887 sqft. On the first floor you have a spacious great room and dining room with an open concept kitchen. The well-equipped high-end kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and 5 gas burner range. Also on the main floor, along with the direct access two car garage, is a bedroom and full bathroom. Up the stairs is the large master bedroom with en-suite bath and walk-in closet, two other generous sized bedrooms, another full bathroom to share, and the laundry room. This home is close to several nearby parks and is just minutes away from Westminster Mall and Bella Terra, each offering many shopping, dining and entertainment options. It’s also conveniently located in between the 405 and 22 freeways.