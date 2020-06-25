All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 6348 Peony Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CA
/
6348 Peony Court
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:31 AM

6348 Peony Court

6348 Peony Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6348 Peony Ct, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A brand new, never lived in home in the private, gated community of Westgate. This detached superbly crafted two story end-unit home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and is 1,887 sqft. On the first floor you have a spacious great room and dining room with an open concept kitchen. The well-equipped high-end kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and 5 gas burner range. Also on the main floor, along with the direct access two car garage, is a bedroom and full bathroom. Up the stairs is the large master bedroom with en-suite bath and walk-in closet, two other generous sized bedrooms, another full bathroom to share, and the laundry room. This home is close to several nearby parks and is just minutes away from Westminster Mall and Bella Terra, each offering many shopping, dining and entertainment options. It’s also conveniently located in between the 405 and 22 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6348 Peony Court have any available units?
6348 Peony Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CA.
What amenities does 6348 Peony Court have?
Some of 6348 Peony Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6348 Peony Court currently offering any rent specials?
6348 Peony Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6348 Peony Court pet-friendly?
No, 6348 Peony Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 6348 Peony Court offer parking?
Yes, 6348 Peony Court offers parking.
Does 6348 Peony Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6348 Peony Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6348 Peony Court have a pool?
No, 6348 Peony Court does not have a pool.
Does 6348 Peony Court have accessible units?
No, 6348 Peony Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6348 Peony Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6348 Peony Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6348 Peony Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6348 Peony Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jasmine Place
15100 Moran St
Westminster, CA 92683

Similar Pages

Westminster 2 BedroomsWestminster Accessible Apartments
Westminster Apartments with BalconyWestminster Apartments with Gym
Westminster Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CA
Monterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles