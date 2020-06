Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Charming three bedroom home with a quiet cul-de-sac locaton is the perfect place to finish up the summer. Hard wood floors, newly painted interior, and eat-in-kitchen are only a few of the ammenities that make this house a home. Wander out into your big backyard and enjoy the summer evenings under a beautiful patio-- the perfect place to wind down, or kick of the weekend. This home will go quickly so make sure you don't miss out on this Westminster gem.