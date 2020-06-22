All apartments in Westminster
5011 Cambridge Avenue

5011 Cambridge Avenue · (714) 614-2462
Location

5011 Cambridge Avenue, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1856 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Charming and expanded open concept floor plan located at the end of a cul de sac in the highly sought-after Sol Vista tract and award-winning Eastwood Elementary School.
This lovely four-bedroom and two bathroom single story home offers great comfort and amenities.
The home is light and bright, with a formal and a family living room.
The large kitchen boasts Corian counters, with adjacent eating area, and plenty of storage. Washer and dryer hookup located in the laundry room off of the kitchen.
Open the French doors and walk out to a brick-lined backyard that offers a gas grill hookup and a custom two-story playhouse with a slide!
You will certainly enjoy the two cozy fireplaces during the winter and the refreshing air conditioning during the hot summer months.
For added comfort, there is a whole house fan and ceiling fans throughout.
The three-car garage offers a lot of storage and has a 1/4 bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5011 Cambridge Avenue have any available units?
5011 Cambridge Avenue has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5011 Cambridge Avenue have?
Some of 5011 Cambridge Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5011 Cambridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5011 Cambridge Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5011 Cambridge Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5011 Cambridge Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 5011 Cambridge Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5011 Cambridge Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5011 Cambridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5011 Cambridge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5011 Cambridge Avenue have a pool?
No, 5011 Cambridge Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5011 Cambridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5011 Cambridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5011 Cambridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5011 Cambridge Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5011 Cambridge Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5011 Cambridge Avenue has units with air conditioning.
