5011 Cambridge Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Charming and expanded open concept floor plan located at the end of a cul de sac in the highly sought-after Sol Vista tract and award-winning Eastwood Elementary School.

This lovely four-bedroom and two bathroom single story home offers great comfort and amenities.

The home is light and bright, with a formal and a family living room.

The large kitchen boasts Corian counters, with adjacent eating area, and plenty of storage. Washer and dryer hookup located in the laundry room off of the kitchen.

Open the French doors and walk out to a brick-lined backyard that offers a gas grill hookup and a custom two-story playhouse with a slide!

You will certainly enjoy the two cozy fireplaces during the winter and the refreshing air conditioning during the hot summer months.

For added comfort, there is a whole house fan and ceiling fans throughout.

The three-car garage offers a lot of storage and has a 1/4 bathroom.