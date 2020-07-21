All apartments in Westminster
15762 Maidstone St

15762 Maidstone Street · No Longer Available
Location

15762 Maidstone Street, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Attached 2 Car Garage Single Story Home in Westminster!!! - Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Attached 2 Car Garage Single Story Home in Westminster!!!

APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House Sunday January 26th
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with Application information from 1:30pm - 2:30pm.
There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm, just come on down!

New flooring throughout
New paint
Bright and open floor plan
Kitchen features Tile counter tops
Dining Nook
Vaulted Ceiling in Family room
Master Bedroom W/ Master bathroom
Ceiling fans in Bedrooms
Washer / Dryer Hook-ups
Large Back Patio Area
Central A/C and Heat
Attached 2 car Garage
Storage units in backyard
HOA Community Pool (tenant must pay HOA bill roughly $33/month)
Gardener included

NON-SMOKING UNIT
$3,395 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!

This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law

This Property is offered by APG Properties CalBRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing.
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

(RLNE5421695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15762 Maidstone St have any available units?
15762 Maidstone St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CA.
What amenities does 15762 Maidstone St have?
Some of 15762 Maidstone St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15762 Maidstone St currently offering any rent specials?
15762 Maidstone St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15762 Maidstone St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15762 Maidstone St is pet friendly.
Does 15762 Maidstone St offer parking?
Yes, 15762 Maidstone St offers parking.
Does 15762 Maidstone St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15762 Maidstone St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15762 Maidstone St have a pool?
Yes, 15762 Maidstone St has a pool.
Does 15762 Maidstone St have accessible units?
No, 15762 Maidstone St does not have accessible units.
Does 15762 Maidstone St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15762 Maidstone St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15762 Maidstone St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15762 Maidstone St has units with air conditioning.
