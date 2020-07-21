15762 Maidstone St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Attached 2 Car Garage Single Story Home in Westminster!!! - Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Attached 2 Car Garage Single Story Home in Westminster!!!



APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House Sunday January 26th

We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with Application information from 1:30pm - 2:30pm.

There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm, just come on down!



New flooring throughout

New paint

Bright and open floor plan

Kitchen features Tile counter tops

Dining Nook

Vaulted Ceiling in Family room

Master Bedroom W/ Master bathroom

Ceiling fans in Bedrooms

Washer / Dryer Hook-ups

Large Back Patio Area

Central A/C and Heat

Attached 2 car Garage

Storage units in backyard

HOA Community Pool (tenant must pay HOA bill roughly $33/month)

Gardener included



NON-SMOKING UNIT

$3,395 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!



This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law



This Property is offered by APG Properties CalBRE #01525202

Equal Opportunity Housing.

Please call 657-242-3634 for more details

Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/



(RLNE5421695)