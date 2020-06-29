14891 Valencia Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Located in the heart of the city but quietly tucked away in this lovely community. This 3 bedroom townhome is very spacious with hearty sized rooms and closets! 1554 sq ft. Pretty open Kitchen, newer cabinets, granite counters and backsplash. Stainless Steel stove and the refrigerator stays! Recessed lighting throughout, downstairs is covered in tile while upstairs is covered in a nice quality vinyl that looks like hand scraped wood floors. Master Bedroom adorned with mirrored wardrobe sliding doors and is en suite with a newly remodeled walk-in shower and vanity. The Middle Bedroom also features mirrored closet doors! Smaller bedroom is 10'5"x10'1! Newly remodeled bath features a walk in shower/vanity w/ granite counter. Downstairs is a single 1/2 bath w/ granite covered vanity! Sizable patio off the kitchen has access to 2 car garage. "High Profile Vehicle Friendly" garage door opening 11' high w/ roll up door! Storage above is 7'7" off the ground. Trucks, work trucks, SUV's & Vans should fit! Community incl 2 tennis courts, 2 swimming pools, 1 clubhouse. Less than 8 mi to the beach at Huntington Bch, under 9 mi to Disneyland, 2 1/2 mi to HB Costco (or choose FV/Garden Grove both under 5 mi away), freeway close and lots of restaurants, banking, and shopping near by. Great Schools are less than 2 mi away!