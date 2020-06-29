All apartments in Westminster
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:57 AM

14891 Valencia Plaza

14891 Valencia Plz · No Longer Available
Westminster
Accessible Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Gym
Location

14891 Valencia Plz, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Located in the heart of the city but quietly tucked away in this lovely community. This 3 bedroom townhome is very spacious with hearty sized rooms and closets! 1554 sq ft. Pretty open Kitchen, newer cabinets, granite counters and backsplash. Stainless Steel stove and the refrigerator stays! Recessed lighting throughout, downstairs is covered in tile while upstairs is covered in a nice quality vinyl that looks like hand scraped wood floors. Master Bedroom adorned with mirrored wardrobe sliding doors and is en suite with a newly remodeled walk-in shower and vanity. The Middle Bedroom also features mirrored closet doors! Smaller bedroom is 10'5"x10'1! Newly remodeled bath features a walk in shower/vanity w/ granite counter. Downstairs is a single 1/2 bath w/ granite covered vanity! Sizable patio off the kitchen has access to 2 car garage. "High Profile Vehicle Friendly" garage door opening 11' high w/ roll up door! Storage above is 7'7" off the ground. Trucks, work trucks, SUV's & Vans should fit! Community incl 2 tennis courts, 2 swimming pools, 1 clubhouse. Less than 8 mi to the beach at Huntington Bch, under 9 mi to Disneyland, 2 1/2 mi to HB Costco (or choose FV/Garden Grove both under 5 mi away), freeway close and lots of restaurants, banking, and shopping near by. Great Schools are less than 2 mi away!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14891 Valencia Plaza have any available units?
14891 Valencia Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CA.
What amenities does 14891 Valencia Plaza have?
Some of 14891 Valencia Plaza's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14891 Valencia Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
14891 Valencia Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14891 Valencia Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 14891 Valencia Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 14891 Valencia Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 14891 Valencia Plaza offers parking.
Does 14891 Valencia Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14891 Valencia Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14891 Valencia Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 14891 Valencia Plaza has a pool.
Does 14891 Valencia Plaza have accessible units?
No, 14891 Valencia Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 14891 Valencia Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 14891 Valencia Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14891 Valencia Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 14891 Valencia Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.

