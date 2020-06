14532 SOUTHFIELD DR.

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

2 STORY HOME WITH POOL WESTMINSTER - IN PREP



BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY HOME WITH POOL AND JACUZZI

APPROXIMATELY 2,200 SQ FT, OPEN CEILINGS, GORGEOUS REMODELED HOME IN FANTASTIC NEIGHBORHOOD 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATHROOMS, FIRE PLACE AND CENTRAL HEATING, KITCHEN INCLUDES GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL STOVE, S/S MICROWAVE, S/S DISHWASHER, COMBINATION OF CARPET AND TRAVERTINE TILED FLOORS, RECESSED LIGHTING, BEAUTIFUL FIXTURES, WALK-IN CLOSETS, VERTICAL BLINDS, WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS IN 3 CAR GARAGE, BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPING, OWNER PAYS FOR GARDENER AND POOL SERVICE ONLY, TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES.



THIS HOUSE CAN BE VIEW BY APPOINTMENT ONLY PLEASE CALL DORIS TO SCHEDULE (562) 987-3239 OR EMAIL DOCEGUERA@PABSTKINNEY.COM



NO PETS

NO CO-SIGNERS

ONE YEAR LEASE

NON SMOKING HOUSE

RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED



RENT $ 3,700

SECURITY DEPOSIT $3,600

APPLICATION FEE $30.00



(RLNE5785906)