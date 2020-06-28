All apartments in Westminster
14332 Purdy St
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

14332 Purdy St

14332 Purdy Street · No Longer Available
Location

14332 Purdy Street, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 Bedroom House with Bonus Room in Westminster! - Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Westminster with large gated yard and bonus room. Massive living room area with cozy fireplace opens up to the large bonus room on one end and the big beautiful backyard on the other end. Spacious kitchen with attached dining nook adjacent to the large living room area. Large gated from yard with huge driveway and 2 car garage. Beautiful backyard with lots of grass and large fruit trees plus private patio and side yard with gate access. Located in a peaceful neighborhood in wonderful Westminster California with lots of dining, shopping, and entertainment options close by. Easy access to the 405 and 22 freeways for easy commutes.

Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2600 security deposit on approved credit. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com

(RLNE5126981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

