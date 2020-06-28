14332 Purdy St

Amenities

Wonderful 3 Bedroom House with Bonus Room in Westminster! - Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Westminster with large gated yard and bonus room. Massive living room area with cozy fireplace opens up to the large bonus room on one end and the big beautiful backyard on the other end. Spacious kitchen with attached dining nook adjacent to the large living room area. Large gated from yard with huge driveway and 2 car garage. Beautiful backyard with lots of grass and large fruit trees plus private patio and side yard with gate access. Located in a peaceful neighborhood in wonderful Westminster California with lots of dining, shopping, and entertainment options close by. Easy access to the 405 and 22 freeways for easy commutes.



Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2600 security deposit on approved credit. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com



