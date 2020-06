Amenities

Charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bath House available for 12 month lease - Charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bath House available for 12 month lease. Comes with Refrigerator and Gas Range Oven. Has hook ups for washer and dryer. Across the street from Sigler Park.



No Pets, No Smoking.



