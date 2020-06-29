All apartments in Westminster
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

14157 Windjammer Lane

14157 Windjammer Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14157 Windjammer Lane, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse In Westminster! Call Today - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse is located in a great area of Westminster. Nice new wood flooring downstairs. Large over sized 2 car garage with direct access to the house with full size laundry hookups. This is a small community that includes a pool and greenbelt area. Just blocks away from malls, restaurants and most anything you will need. Close to the 405 and 22 freeway for commuting to LA or Orange County.

NO AIR CONDITIONING

Must see please call today for further details and showing times.

Wethergage Management
949-380-1323

(RLNE4305244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

