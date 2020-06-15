All apartments in Westminster
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

13471 Woodwind Court

13471 Woodwind Court · (714) 624-0853
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13471 Woodwind Court, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1291 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location, great price, great completely remodel 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths!!! Large living room with high vaulted ceiling, fireplace and bar area. Huge kitchen has loads of cabinets, LED lighting, new stainless appliances, quartz counter tops, specious dinning area, and easy to care bamboo floor and bath for your guests. All of that downstairs. Direct access to large 2 car garage with with laundry area and extra storage and driveway with additional parking for 2 cars. Upstairs 3 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master suite that has huge updated bath with large vanity, soaking tub, dressing area, and 2 separate closets. Two additional large bedrooms with big closets. New painted, fully upgraded! This small 10 unit complex is on quiet section of Trask with slow traffic, close to lots of shopping and restaurants, minutes to Westminster Mall and Bella Terra Shopping Plaza, Westminster Gateway Shopping Center with COSCO and Walmart stores, Kindred Hospital,Mission Palms Healthcare Center, beautiful Hoover Park, Schmitt Elementary, Westminster High Great Location!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13471 Woodwind Court have any available units?
13471 Woodwind Court has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13471 Woodwind Court have?
Some of 13471 Woodwind Court's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13471 Woodwind Court currently offering any rent specials?
13471 Woodwind Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13471 Woodwind Court pet-friendly?
No, 13471 Woodwind Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 13471 Woodwind Court offer parking?
Yes, 13471 Woodwind Court does offer parking.
Does 13471 Woodwind Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13471 Woodwind Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13471 Woodwind Court have a pool?
No, 13471 Woodwind Court does not have a pool.
Does 13471 Woodwind Court have accessible units?
No, 13471 Woodwind Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13471 Woodwind Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 13471 Woodwind Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13471 Woodwind Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 13471 Woodwind Court does not have units with air conditioning.
