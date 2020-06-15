13471 Woodwind Court

Amenities

Great location, great price, great completely remodel 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths!!! Large living room with high vaulted ceiling, fireplace and bar area. Huge kitchen has loads of cabinets, LED lighting, new stainless appliances, quartz counter tops, specious dinning area, and easy to care bamboo floor and bath for your guests. All of that downstairs. Direct access to large 2 car garage with with laundry area and extra storage and driveway with additional parking for 2 cars. Upstairs 3 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master suite that has huge updated bath with large vanity, soaking tub, dressing area, and 2 separate closets. Two additional large bedrooms with big closets. New painted, fully upgraded! This small 10 unit complex is on quiet section of Trask with slow traffic, close to lots of shopping and restaurants, minutes to Westminster Mall and Bella Terra Shopping Plaza, Westminster Gateway Shopping Center with COSCO and Walmart stores, Kindred Hospital,Mission Palms Healthcare Center, beautiful Hoover Park, Schmitt Elementary, Westminster High Great Location!!!