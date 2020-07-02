13392 Lee Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities

*** 4 bed,3 bath, 1600 SQFT Beautiful Home ***A very well kept home nested in a nice family neighborhood . Every room is filled with direct sunlight. Scraped ceiling with recessed lighting and window shuttles throughout. The Living Room has a gas and wood Fireplace against the end wall. Dining Room and Kitchen are separated by a breakfast counter. double oven and gas stove. 3 Bedrooms come with ceiling fan and double closet with mirror doors. Master Bedroom has 2 double closets. Excellent afternoon shade in the back patio is great for year round family and friends gathering. Manicured Front and back Landscaping is complete with auto sprinkler system.