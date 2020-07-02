All apartments in Westminster
Last updated January 24 2020 at 4:34 AM

13392 Lee Drive

13392 Lee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13392 Lee Drive, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster

Amenities

patio / balcony
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
oven
*** 4 bed,3 bath, 1600 SQFT Beautiful Home ***A very well kept home nested in a nice family neighborhood . Every room is filled with direct sunlight. Scraped ceiling with recessed lighting and window shuttles throughout. The Living Room has a gas and wood Fireplace against the end wall. Dining Room and Kitchen are separated by a breakfast counter. double oven and gas stove. 3 Bedrooms come with ceiling fan and double closet with mirror doors. Master Bedroom has 2 double closets. Excellent afternoon shade in the back patio is great for year round family and friends gathering. Manicured Front and back Landscaping is complete with auto sprinkler system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13392 Lee Drive have any available units?
13392 Lee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CA.
What amenities does 13392 Lee Drive have?
Some of 13392 Lee Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13392 Lee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13392 Lee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13392 Lee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13392 Lee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 13392 Lee Drive offer parking?
No, 13392 Lee Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13392 Lee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13392 Lee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13392 Lee Drive have a pool?
No, 13392 Lee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13392 Lee Drive have accessible units?
No, 13392 Lee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13392 Lee Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13392 Lee Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13392 Lee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13392 Lee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

