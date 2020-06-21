891 Graphite Lane

Amenities

Premium Ironworks Loft Home for Rent - Stunning two-story loft home for rent in desirable Ironworks neighborhood. Live within walking/biking distance to the River Cats baseball stadium, West Sacramento Riverfront, Downtown and Old Town Sacramento, and the many attractions and restaurants nearby. Enjoy direct access to local freeways (80/50). SMF airport is just a 15-minute drive; Downtown San Francisco an 80-minute drive.



Built in 2012, this 1,222 sq. ft. home features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, attached two-car garage, with central heating and air conditioning. The second story kitchen, dining, living, and workspace/sitting alcove create a beautiful open space that overlooks the first level. The home sits on a corner lot with a gated side patio. The exterior landscaping is maintained by the homeowner’s association (HOA). There is a city park across the street.



Premium upgrades include tile, vinyl, and carpet floors, stainless steel built-in GE Profile kitchen appliances with granite countertop and undercabinet lighting, window shutters, custom closets, ceiling fans, built-in surround sound speakers (living room ceiling), structured wiring panel for cable/internet connections, high definition antenna for free local over-the-air television stations, and a built-in alarm system. Samsung refrigerator, washer, and dryer provided.



Experience living in this well-cared for home in West Sacramento’s Bridge District. Don’t miss this rare opportunity!



(Photos depict furnishing ideas. Furnishings not included.)



Rent Includes: Homeowner's Association Dues. This is a non-smoking, no pets home.



Screening Guidelines:

1. All persons planning on living at the property, over the age of 18, must apply.

2. A credit score of at least 600 is normally required. But, we are looking for a positive credit history

3. Good rental references. No evictions – no exceptions.

4. A household monthly income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount (or a verifiable cash reserves).

5. No Pets unless otherwise stated on the property page of our web site.

6. Rent must normally start within 2 weeks from the approval of your application



