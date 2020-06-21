All apartments in West Sacramento
891 Graphite Lane
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

891 Graphite Lane

891 Graphite Lane · (916) 974-6017
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

891 Graphite Lane, West Sacramento, CA 95691
Triangle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 891 Graphite Lane · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1222 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
internet access
Premium Ironworks Loft Home for Rent - Stunning two-story loft home for rent in desirable Ironworks neighborhood. Live within walking/biking distance to the River Cats baseball stadium, West Sacramento Riverfront, Downtown and Old Town Sacramento, and the many attractions and restaurants nearby. Enjoy direct access to local freeways (80/50). SMF airport is just a 15-minute drive; Downtown San Francisco an 80-minute drive.

Built in 2012, this 1,222 sq. ft. home features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, attached two-car garage, with central heating and air conditioning. The second story kitchen, dining, living, and workspace/sitting alcove create a beautiful open space that overlooks the first level. The home sits on a corner lot with a gated side patio. The exterior landscaping is maintained by the homeowner’s association (HOA). There is a city park across the street.

Premium upgrades include tile, vinyl, and carpet floors, stainless steel built-in GE Profile kitchen appliances with granite countertop and undercabinet lighting, window shutters, custom closets, ceiling fans, built-in surround sound speakers (living room ceiling), structured wiring panel for cable/internet connections, high definition antenna for free local over-the-air television stations, and a built-in alarm system. Samsung refrigerator, washer, and dryer provided.

Experience living in this well-cared for home in West Sacramento’s Bridge District. Don’t miss this rare opportunity!

(Photos depict furnishing ideas. Furnishings not included.)

Rent Includes: Homeowner's Association Dues. This is a non-smoking, no pets home.

Visit www.tiner.com to apply online, view rent and deposit requirements, and additional pictures. Virtual tour link below.

After reviewing the screening guidelines below, drive by the property. If you meet the qualifying guidelines and are interested in the property, apply online at www.tiner.com. Approved applicants will be scheduled for a private viewing of the property.

Screening Guidelines:
1. All persons planning on living at the property, over the age of 18, must apply.
2. A credit score of at least 600 is normally required. But, we are looking for a positive credit history
3. Good rental references. No evictions – no exceptions.
4. A household monthly income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount (or a verifiable cash reserves).
5. No Pets unless otherwise stated on the property page of our web site.
6. Rent must normally start within 2 weeks from the approval of your application

Virtual Tour Link: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/706faea3-ddfb-4e77-9ddb-8322b9853493/?setAttribution=mls

Tiner DRE 01515135

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5823966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 891 Graphite Lane have any available units?
891 Graphite Lane has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 891 Graphite Lane have?
Some of 891 Graphite Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 891 Graphite Lane currently offering any rent specials?
891 Graphite Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 891 Graphite Lane pet-friendly?
No, 891 Graphite Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Sacramento.
Does 891 Graphite Lane offer parking?
Yes, 891 Graphite Lane does offer parking.
Does 891 Graphite Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 891 Graphite Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 891 Graphite Lane have a pool?
No, 891 Graphite Lane does not have a pool.
Does 891 Graphite Lane have accessible units?
No, 891 Graphite Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 891 Graphite Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 891 Graphite Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 891 Graphite Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 891 Graphite Lane has units with air conditioning.
