121 Apartments for rent in Triangle, West Sacramento, CA
$
5 Units Available
The Foundry
998 Riverfront St, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,599
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Foundry in West Sacramento. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
7 Units Available
980 Central
980 Central Street, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,695
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,749
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible views. Sophisticated design. Minutes to Downtown.
1 Unit Available
Habitat
500 Garden St, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,549
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly positioned in an urban, walkable community with stunning views. Located on the riverfront. Lots of light, energy-efficient appliances and stackable washers and dryers. Controlled access. Pet-friendly home.
Results within 1 mile of Triangle
20 Units Available
Capitol Yards Apartments
777 5th St, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,685
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1031 sqft
Luxurious community offers residents demonstration kitchen, saltwater pool and lush outdoor spaces. Units have plank flooring, laundry and ample storage. Great location, close to the Sacramento and I-5.
18 Units Available
800 J Lofts
800 J St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,493
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1102 sqft
Contemporary homes in the heart of downtown. Apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows and custom finishes. Enjoy use of the lounge, courtyard, and fitness center during free time. Near Cesar Chavez Plaza and California State Capitol Museum.
$
22 Units Available
Capitol Towers
1500 7th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,420
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
971 sqft
Fantastic, upscale community near Roosevelt Park and the California State Capitol Building. Recently renovated with granite countertops, new appliances, and hardwood floors. On-site yoga, game room, fire pit, and pool. Pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
500 N St
500 N Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1261 sqft
2/2 Penthouse Condo for Lease: This condo has unobstructed views of the Capital, Sierras, Sunsets, and Mt. Diablo. It is close to Golden One Center, State Capital, Old Sacramento, Crocker Art Museum and numerous eating and entertainment venues.
1 Unit Available
Bridgeway Towers
500 N St, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2/2 Penthouse Condo for Lease: This condo has unobstructed views of the Capital, Sierras, Sunsets, and Mt. Diablo. It is close to Golden One Center, State Capital, Old Sacramento, Crocker Art Museum and numerous eating and entertainment venues.
1 Unit Available
434 Tailoff Lane
434 Tailoff Lane, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
900 sqft
Live at The Mill in Downtown Sacramento! This stylish 2-bedroom/1 bathroom condo is AVAILABLE NOW! Enjoy the gorgeous kitchen with solid white countertops, stainless appliances, and a large island with seating for three. Includes a 1-car garage.
1 Unit Available
2218 10th St Apt 2
2218 10th Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment 2 Available 08/10/20 Lovely One Bedroom Apartment in Downtown Sacramento. Close to Southside Park, The Met Sacramento, Target, Starbucks, restaurants, shopping and much more.
1 Unit Available
321 U St
321 U Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1140 sqft
Downstairs unit with fresh new paint and carpet. 2 spacious rooms and 2 bathrooms. Stack-able laundry units. To apply visit www.eimproperties.
1 Unit Available
323 U St
323 U St, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1140 sqft
2 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in Downtown Sacramento. A must see property. Street parking only. To apply visit www.eimproperties.
1 Unit Available
620 5th Street - 02
620 5th St, West Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
600 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 1br apartment within walking distance of Raley field.
Results within 5 miles of Triangle
13 Units Available
19J
1827 J Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,735
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
743 sqft
WELCOME TO 19J, MIDTOWN'S NEWEST HIGH-RISE RESIDENCES. 19J OFFERS ELEVATED RESIDENCES WITH MODERN SOPHISTICATION AND EXPANSIVE AMENITIES. 19J PROVIDES RESIDENTS THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE A PART OF A FLOURISHING AND DYNAMIC COMMUNITY.
21 Units Available
Granite Point
4500 Truxel Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1285 sqft
Convenient location, close to I-5. Residents enjoy units with extra storage, dishwasher, air conditioning, laundry and walk-in closets. Luxurious community includes pool, yoga, parking and hot tub.
$
6 Units Available
Sixty58 Townhomes
6058 Riverside Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1335 sqft
Prime location on Riverside Boulevard just 10 minutes from downtown Sacramento and close to freeway. Community has a tennis court, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
30 Units Available
GIO Apartments
3675 T St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,900
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,648
1045 sqft
1 MONTH FREE RENT WITH A 12-MONTH LEASE*In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.
5 Units Available
Ashton Parc
2201 Arena Boulevard, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1056 sqft
Located five miles from Downtown Sacramento, Ashton Parc Apartments sets the standard for luxury apartment living.
19 Units Available
LINQ Midtown
3111 S St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,465
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1139 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of midtown close to shopping and dining. Units feature high-end finishes, open spaces and lots of natural light.
9 Units Available
Ice House
1710 R Street Suite 180, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,550
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ice House Midtown is THE place to be! Located in ICE Blocks, the coolest Midtown Sacramento neighborhood, don't just take our word for it - come and visit! Grab a coffee at Philz, lunch or brunch at Beast & Bounty, or check out the menu at Pressed
$
17 Units Available
ONYX Midtown Apartments
1818 X Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1036 sqft
Located in the Tower District along Sacramento's Broadway Corridor, ONYX is a smoke free community nestled between the hustle of Midtown and the leafy Land Park & Curtis Park neighborhoods.
3 Units Available
Woodlake Close
2059 Royal Oaks Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1000 sqft
Woodlake Close offers cozy one and two bedroom apartments for rent that offer spacious kitchens, full-size washer and dryer in every unit, fireplace, patio or balcony, closet organizers and central heat and air.
$
6 Units Available
Fremont Mews
1400 P St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,830
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with stainless-steel appliances and washer/dryer in every unit. Prime location close to parks, sporting and concert venues, shopping dining and museums. Studio, one and two-bedroom apartments available.
$
2 Units Available
Waverly Flats
6200 Greenhaven Drive, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely designed and conveniently located, Waverly Flats Townhomes and Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA, offer pet-friendly homes to suit your every need! Ideally situated in the desirable Greenhaven Pocket neighborhood, you are minutes from
