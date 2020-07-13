/
pet friendly apartments
149 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in West Sacramento, CA
20 Units Available
Downtown Sacramento
Capitol Yards Apartments
777 5th St, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,685
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1031 sqft
Luxurious community offers residents demonstration kitchen, saltwater pool and lush outdoor spaces. Units have plank flooring, laundry and ample storage. Great location, close to the Sacramento and I-5.
5 Units Available
Triangle
The Foundry
998 Riverfront St, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,599
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Foundry in West Sacramento. View photos, descriptions and more!
7 Units Available
Triangle
980 Central
980 Central Street, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,695
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,749
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible views. Sophisticated design. Minutes to Downtown.
1 Unit Available
Triangle
Habitat
500 Garden St, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,549
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly positioned in an urban, walkable community with stunning views. Located on the riverfront. Lots of light, energy-efficient appliances and stackable washers and dryers. Controlled access. Pet-friendly home.
Results within 1 mile of West Sacramento
6 Units Available
Greenhaven
Sixty58 Townhomes
6058 Riverside Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1335 sqft
Prime location on Riverside Boulevard just 10 minutes from downtown Sacramento and close to freeway. Community has a tennis court, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
18 Units Available
Downtown Sacramento
800 J Lofts
800 J St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,493
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1102 sqft
Contemporary homes in the heart of downtown. Apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows and custom finishes. Enjoy use of the lounge, courtyard, and fitness center during free time. Near Cesar Chavez Plaza and California State Capitol Museum.
22 Units Available
Downtown Sacramento
Capitol Towers
1500 7th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,420
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
971 sqft
Fantastic, upscale community near Roosevelt Park and the California State Capitol Building. Recently renovated with granite countertops, new appliances, and hardwood floors. On-site yoga, game room, fire pit, and pool. Pet-friendly.
2 Units Available
Greenhaven
Waverly Flats
6200 Greenhaven Drive, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely designed and conveniently located, Waverly Flats Townhomes and Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA, offer pet-friendly homes to suit your every need! Ideally situated in the desirable Greenhaven Pocket neighborhood, you are minutes from
25 Units Available
South Natomas
The Woodlands
2025 W El Camino Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,228
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
847 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-5. Units include extra storage, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community features parking, tennis court, pool, playground, hot tub, and on-site laundry.
6 Units Available
Harbor Oaks Apartment Homes
2227 River Plaza Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1011 sqft
Located on the beautiful Natomas Oaks Park just minutes from the Sacramento River. Nearby shuttle to downtown. Paddle boats, 24-hour gym and two pools. Walking distance to shopping and dining.
6 Units Available
Greenhaven
Vue at the Lake
407 Florin Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1110 sqft
Bright apartments right on Lake Greenhaven. Recently renovated with granite counters and big windows. European cabinetry. Complex has swimming pool, tennis court, and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
Sutter Green Apartments
2205 Natomas Park Drive, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and offering self-guided tours at Sutter Green Luxury Apartments. We are located just off Garden Highway at Natomas Park Drive, in Sacramento, CA. Minutes to downtown Sacramento and a stones throw from Interstate 5.
3 Units Available
Metro Center
Adagio
2800 Grasslands Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1086 sqft
The Location You Want, The Apartment You Deserve... Your new home at Adagio is just moments from everything exciting and essential. Ready to shop? Nothing compares to the shopping found in Downtown Sacramento.
3 Units Available
Natomas Corporate Center
River Terrace Apartment Homes
2593 Millcreek Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
845 sqft
This community is just minutes from Downtown Sacramento. Incredible views. On-site racquetball, volleyball, fitness center, two pools and two hydrating spas. Upscale interiors with luxury appliances.
1 Unit Available
Upper Land Park
434 Tailoff Lane
434 Tailoff Lane, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
900 sqft
Live at The Mill in Downtown Sacramento! This stylish 2-bedroom/1 bathroom condo is AVAILABLE NOW! Enjoy the gorgeous kitchen with solid white countertops, stainless appliances, and a large island with seating for three. Includes a 1-car garage.
1 Unit Available
Upper Land Park
709 7th Ave
709 7th Avenue, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1251 sqft
709 7th Ave Available 08/20/20 Landpark home - Landpark 3 bedroom two bath home. Large yard with relaxing fountain. Three bedrooms and two bath home with central heat and air. Plus a large shed that can be used as an artist studio or storage.
9 Units Available
Downtown Sacramento
Ice House
1710 R Street Suite 180, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,550
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ice House Midtown is THE place to be! Located in ICE Blocks, the coolest Midtown Sacramento neighborhood, don't just take our word for it - come and visit! Grab a coffee at Philz, lunch or brunch at Beast & Bounty, or check out the menu at Pressed
17 Units Available
Land Park
ONYX Midtown Apartments
1818 X Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1036 sqft
Located in the Tower District along Sacramento's Broadway Corridor, ONYX is a smoke free community nestled between the hustle of Midtown and the leafy Land Park & Curtis Park neighborhoods.
9 Units Available
Broadleaf Apartments
40 Park City Ct, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,604
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1103 sqft
Elegant community with stunning views of Downtown Sacramento. On-site amenities include resident clubhouse, fitness center, and resort-like pool and hot tub. Nine-foot ceilings and in-home washers and dryers.
1 Unit Available
The Landing at Riverlake
638 Lake Front Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1125 sqft
The Landing at Riverlake Apartments for rent in Sacramento, California is a refreshing retreat, where our residents enjoy exclusive access to a private 32 acre lake and water views from every apartment home!We offer spacious, pet-friendly, townhome
4 Units Available
Midtown
1801L
1123 18th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,899
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,916
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale living near the Crocker Art Museum and Historic Old Sacramento. Apartments feature high ceilings, plush carpeting and spacious layouts. Onsite pool, fitness center and courtyard provided.
18 Units Available
Natomas Creek
Homecoming At Creekside
4800 Kokomo Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,547
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,272
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments on wooded lot. Eat-in kitchens and lots of natural light. Private laundry. Homes are in a master planned community with media and game rooms. Garage parking available. Near Wild Rose Park.
13 Units Available
Boulevard Park
19J
1827 J Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,735
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
743 sqft
WELCOME TO 19J, MIDTOWN'S NEWEST HIGH-RISE RESIDENCES. 19J OFFERS ELEVATED RESIDENCES WITH MODERN SOPHISTICATION AND EXPANSIVE AMENITIES. 19J PROVIDES RESIDENTS THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE A PART OF A FLOURISHING AND DYNAMIC COMMUNITY.
21 Units Available
Natomas Crossing
Granite Point
4500 Truxel Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1285 sqft
Convenient location, close to I-5. Residents enjoy units with extra storage, dishwasher, air conditioning, laundry and walk-in closets. Luxurious community includes pool, yoga, parking and hot tub.
