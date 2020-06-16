All apartments in West Sacramento
2213 Kinsington St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2213 Kinsington St

2213 Kinsington Street · (916) 407-4000
Location

2213 Kinsington Street, West Sacramento, CA 95691
Southport

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2213 Kinsington St · Avail. Jul 1

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 875 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2213 Kinsington St Available 07/01/20 Cute & Cozy Home near Downtown Sac. | Mins from Mayor Freeways - * One (1) Car Garage
* Three Minisplits in Home
* Ceiling Fans
* Cable Ready
* Patio Area & Backyard
* Nearby schools, parks, and grocery stores.

Equipped with working appliances such as:
* Stove/Oven
* Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer Hook up Available

IMPORTANT THINGS FOR YOU TO CONSIDER:
* Rent: $1,700.00
* Security Deposit: $2,500.00
* Application Fee $45.00
* Renter's Insurance is required
* PG&E and SMUD Under Tenant's Name
* Smoking NOT allowed
* Tenants pay their Own Cable
* Pets Negotiable ($30.00 pet rent p/pet p/month)
* Tenant pays ALL Utilities

REQUIREMENTS:
* Credit score of minimum 650.
* 5 years of good rental history.
* Monthly income of three (3) times the rent amount.

Cross-Street: Devon Ave.

Apply here: https://keyrentersacramento.com/

(RLNE4979282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

