2213 Kinsington St Available 07/01/20 Cute & Cozy Home near Downtown Sac. | Mins from Mayor Freeways - * One (1) Car Garage

* Three Minisplits in Home

* Ceiling Fans

* Cable Ready

* Patio Area & Backyard

* Nearby schools, parks, and grocery stores.



Equipped with working appliances such as:

* Stove/Oven

* Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer Hook up Available



IMPORTANT THINGS FOR YOU TO CONSIDER:

* Rent: $1,700.00

* Security Deposit: $2,500.00

* Application Fee $45.00

* Renter's Insurance is required

* PG&E and SMUD Under Tenant's Name

* Smoking NOT allowed

* Tenants pay their Own Cable

* Pets Negotiable ($30.00 pet rent p/pet p/month)

* Tenant pays ALL Utilities



REQUIREMENTS:

* Credit score of minimum 650.

* 5 years of good rental history.

* Monthly income of three (3) times the rent amount.



Cross-Street: Devon Ave.



Apply here: https://keyrentersacramento.com/



