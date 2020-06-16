Amenities
2213 Kinsington St Available 07/01/20 Cute & Cozy Home near Downtown Sac. | Mins from Mayor Freeways - * One (1) Car Garage
* Three Minisplits in Home
* Ceiling Fans
* Cable Ready
* Patio Area & Backyard
* Nearby schools, parks, and grocery stores.
Equipped with working appliances such as:
* Stove/Oven
* Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer Hook up Available
IMPORTANT THINGS FOR YOU TO CONSIDER:
* Rent: $1,700.00
* Security Deposit: $2,500.00
* Application Fee $45.00
* Renter's Insurance is required
* PG&E and SMUD Under Tenant's Name
* Smoking NOT allowed
* Tenants pay their Own Cable
* Pets Negotiable ($30.00 pet rent p/pet p/month)
* Tenant pays ALL Utilities
REQUIREMENTS:
* Credit score of minimum 650.
* 5 years of good rental history.
* Monthly income of three (3) times the rent amount.
Cross-Street: Devon Ave.
Apply here: https://keyrentersacramento.com/
(RLNE4979282)