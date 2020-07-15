/
studio apartments
22 Studio Apartments for rent in West Sacramento, CA
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
19 Units Available
Downtown Sacramento
Capitol Yards Apartments
777 5th St, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,675
573 sqft
Luxurious community offers residents demonstration kitchen, saltwater pool and lush outdoor spaces. Units have plank flooring, laundry and ample storage. Great location, close to the Sacramento and I-5.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
6 Units Available
Triangle
The Foundry
998 Riverfront St, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,599
504 sqft
The Foundry is located at 998 Riverfront Street West Sacramento, CA and is managed by Fulcrum Property, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 7 at 12:44 PM
1 Unit Available
Triangle
Habitat
500 Garden St, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,549
542 sqft
Perfectly positioned in an urban, walkable community with stunning views. Located on the riverfront. Lots of light, energy-efficient appliances and stackable washers and dryers. Controlled access. Pet-friendly home.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
7 Units Available
Triangle
980 Central
980 Central Street, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,695
417 sqft
Incredible views. Sophisticated design. Minutes to Downtown.
Results within 1 mile of West Sacramento
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
16 Units Available
Downtown Sacramento
800 J Lofts
800 J St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,538
590 sqft
Contemporary homes in the heart of downtown. Apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows and custom finishes. Enjoy use of the lounge, courtyard, and fitness center during free time. Near Cesar Chavez Plaza and California State Capitol Museum.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
22 Units Available
Downtown Sacramento
Capitol Towers
1500 7th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,420
551 sqft
Fantastic, upscale community near Roosevelt Park and the California State Capitol Building. Recently renovated with granite countertops, new appliances, and hardwood floors. On-site yoga, game room, fire pit, and pool. Pet-friendly.
Results within 5 miles of West Sacramento
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 AM
9 Units Available
Downtown Sacramento
Ice House
1710 R Street Suite 180, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,625
432 sqft
Ice House Midtown is THE place to be! Located in ICE Blocks, the coolest Midtown Sacramento neighborhood, don't just take our word for it - come and visit! Grab a coffee at Philz, lunch or brunch at Beast & Bounty, or check out the menu at Pressed
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
17 Units Available
Alhambra Triangle
LINQ Midtown
3111 S St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,465
616 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of midtown close to shopping and dining. Units feature high-end finishes, open spaces and lots of natural light.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
Boulevard Park
19J
1827 J Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,735
434 sqft
WELCOME TO 19J, MIDTOWN'S NEWEST HIGH-RISE RESIDENCES. 19J OFFERS ELEVATED RESIDENCES WITH MODERN SOPHISTICATION AND EXPANSIVE AMENITIES. 19J PROVIDES RESIDENTS THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE A PART OF A FLOURISHING AND DYNAMIC COMMUNITY.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
31 Units Available
East Sacramento
GIO Apartments
3675 T St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,900
681 sqft
1 MONTH FREE RENT WITH A 12-MONTH LEASE*In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
216 Units Available
Midtown
The Press at Midtown Quarter
1714 21st Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,860
496 sqft
Rarely does a property meet you right where you're at until now! The Press Midtown Sacramento Apartments is everything you want it to be. Finally, a landmark for Midtown that brings unprecedented amenities and access to all that Sacramento offers.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 AM
10 Units Available
Midtown
Q19 Apartments
1907 Q Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,675
532 sqft
Urban living in the heart of Midtown Sacramento. Units with 10-foot windows, Smart home features, and large factory-style windows. Close to the State Capitol and Crocker Art Museum.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
5 Units Available
Downtown Sacramento
Fremont Mews
1400 P St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,830
495 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless-steel appliances and washer/dryer in every unit. Prime location close to parks, sporting and concert venues, shopping dining and museums. Studio, one and two-bedroom apartments available.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
43 Units Available
H16 Apartments
731 North 16th Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,775
530 sqft
Discover your new home at H16 Apartments in Sacramento, where you will experience the ultimate apartment living experience. Our impressive community was designed to exceed your expectations and give you sanctuary from your busy life.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Natomas Crossing
Alira
4100 Innovator Drive, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,630
572 sqft
Whether you’re relaxing at the heated saltwater pool or spa, planting seeds in the community garden or sharing the views from the rooftop deck, you’ll experience the delights of this modern retreat in North Natomas.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 02:12 PM
5 Units Available
Southside Park
The Carlaw
1020 R Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,900
535 sqft
The Carlaw is named after John and Andrew Carlaw, brothers who arrived in Sacramento from Scotland in the 1880s. The Carlaw brothers provided the capitol region with masonry services well into the 1960s.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 05:17 AM
4 Units Available
Midtown
1801L
1123 18th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,899
455 sqft
Upscale living near the Crocker Art Museum and Historic Old Sacramento. Apartments feature high ceilings, plush carpeting and spacious layouts. Onsite pool, fitness center and courtyard provided.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
East Sacramento
333 San Antonio Way
333 San Antonio Way, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,195
300 sqft
Please visit rentinfo365.com for the most accurate information, qualifications, showings and application status. rentinfo365.com
Results within 10 miles of West Sacramento
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
6 Units Available
Del Paso Manor
Kensington
3644 Kings Way, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,235
480 sqft
This luxury community is minutes from Sacramento's amenities. On-site fitness center, spacious outdoor space, and a pool. Mature landscaping. Well-maintained. Spacious interiors with carpeting, large bedrooms, and kitchens.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Northrup
Falls At Arden
2345 Northrop Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
$1,390
423 sqft
Multiple floor plans, including three-bedroom townhomes. Indoor and outdoor pool, jacuzzi, fitness center, and playground for residents. Close to University Park Mall, Sky Zone Trampoline Park and I-90.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
Old North Sacramento
Fountains At Point West
1761 Heritage Ln, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,269
550 sqft
Fountains at Point West Apartments has an amazing array of luxurious amenities, including a pool, 24-hour gym, media room, sports courts, sauna, hot tub, parks and parking. Units include granite countertops, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:19 AM
6 Units Available
Woodside
The Archer
817 Fulton Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
$1,200
450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Archer in Arden-Arcade. View photos, descriptions and more!
