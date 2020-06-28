8455 FOUNTAIN Avenue

Amenities

This elegantly furnished and completely equipped 2 bedroom & 2 bathroom condo is in the heart of West Hollywood. It's a single level unit with nearly1600 sqft in one of WeHo's most sought after buildings, The Fountainview. This luxury condominium has been beautifully redone, featuring a coved entryway, completely updated kitchen has new stainless-steel appliances, maple cabinets, granite counter tops, & walk-in pantry. The living room has a built-in entertainer's bar and fireplace. A large master bedroom with a fireplace, huge custom walk in closet and a spa like master bath. Private laundry room inside the unit. Other amenities include side by side parking, guest parking, a stunning pool, full gym, men's and women's dry sauna, two Jacuzzis, large clubhouse/party room complete w/ full kitchen. Conveniently located within walking distance to West Hollywood's best shopping, fabulous restaurants & dog park. Ready to move in. It can also be delivered unfurnished.