Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

8455 FOUNTAIN Avenue

8455 Fountain Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8455 Fountain Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
sauna
This elegantly furnished and completely equipped 2 bedroom & 2 bathroom condo is in the heart of West Hollywood. It's a single level unit with nearly1600 sqft in one of WeHo's most sought after buildings, The Fountainview. This luxury condominium has been beautifully redone, featuring a coved entryway, completely updated kitchen has new stainless-steel appliances, maple cabinets, granite counter tops, & walk-in pantry. The living room has a built-in entertainer's bar and fireplace. A large master bedroom with a fireplace, huge custom walk in closet and a spa like master bath. Private laundry room inside the unit. Other amenities include side by side parking, guest parking, a stunning pool, full gym, men's and women's dry sauna, two Jacuzzis, large clubhouse/party room complete w/ full kitchen. Conveniently located within walking distance to West Hollywood's best shopping, fabulous restaurants & dog park. Ready to move in. It can also be delivered unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8455 FOUNTAIN Avenue have any available units?
8455 FOUNTAIN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 8455 FOUNTAIN Avenue have?
Some of 8455 FOUNTAIN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8455 FOUNTAIN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8455 FOUNTAIN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8455 FOUNTAIN Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8455 FOUNTAIN Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8455 FOUNTAIN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8455 FOUNTAIN Avenue offers parking.
Does 8455 FOUNTAIN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8455 FOUNTAIN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8455 FOUNTAIN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8455 FOUNTAIN Avenue has a pool.
Does 8455 FOUNTAIN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8455 FOUNTAIN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8455 FOUNTAIN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8455 FOUNTAIN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 8455 FOUNTAIN Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8455 FOUNTAIN Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
