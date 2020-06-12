95 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Walnut Creek, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Downtown Walnut Creek
Contact for Availability
Newell Vista Apartments
1200 Newell Hill Pl, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
Sun-drizzled apartments within walking distance of leafy Walnut Creek. Suites have garbage disposals, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Fitness center and high-speed internet access. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments available.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Walnut Creek
1 Unit Available
1524 Brooks Street
1524 Brooks Street, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1263 sqft
Rarely Available Downtown Walnut Creek Home! - Premier location in Downtown Walnut Creek 3 bedroom/2 bath with 1263 sq ft of living space Floor heat and window AC In-Unit laundry Hardwood floors throughout Walk to BART, shops, and restaurants Pets

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Larkey Park Area
1 Unit Available
2647 Buena Vista Ave, Walnut Creek, CA 94597
2647 Buena Vista Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1436 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed901518f6f1752fadaab17 Ranch-style house. 3 bed rooms, 2 bathrooms, with a kitchen, living room and dining room. Front yard, a covered patio plus a big backyard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northgate
1 Unit Available
2883 Brian Ranch
2883 Brian Ranch Court, Walnut Creek, CA
Available 07/31/20 Spacious Executive Home for Lease! Work From Home! - Property Id: 293959 Beautiful Walnut Creek Northgate home w/plenty of space to work from home! The home is centrally located, many of the Bay Area's most popular destinations

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Buena Vista Area
1 Unit Available
961 Sousa Drive
961 Sousa Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
Huge 5 Bedroom Walnut Creek Home - This Walnut Creek home boasts 5 bedrooms (two masters) and 3.5 baths.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northgate
1 Unit Available
3163 Cafeto Drive
3163 Cafeto Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
Walnut Creek, Northgate Neighborhood.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Larkey Park Area
1 Unit Available
26 Saxton Court
26 Saxton Court, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1510 sqft
IMPORTANT: Please email christian@vickeryproperties.com for a Coronavirus Property Entry Advisory that we will need everyone 18 years and older to sign, date, initial, and return prior to viewing.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Buena Vista Area
1 Unit Available
29 Waldale Court
29 Waldale Court, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1204 sqft
This is a fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath home with new carpet and paint throughout. Both bathrooms have been newly remodeled. Spacious formal living room with fire place and an additional 400 sq.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2716 Oak Road
2716 Oak Road, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1181 sqft
Harvey Hochhauser - Agt: 925-2853858 - This plush Walnut Creek tri-level condo has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. It has all new paint, new carpet and laminate and new blinds throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Walnut Creek
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
22 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Creek
1001 Harvey Dr, Contra Costa Centre, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,779
1323 sqft
Minutes from I-680. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit, courtyard and hot tub. Near downtown San Francisco. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
4414 Prairie Willow Ct.
4414 Prairie Willow Court, Concord, CA
4414 Prairie Willow Ct. Available 07/01/20 Crossings Neighborhood 4 bedroom home for lease! - Welcome to The Crossings neighborhood in sunny Concord California.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
111 Price Lane
111 Price Lane, Pleasant Hill, CA
Pleasant Hill Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home 1622 sq ft excellent location! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home immaculately maintained .

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Poets Corner
1 Unit Available
109 Oakvue Road
109 Oakvue Road, Pleasant Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
950 sqft
*** Open House This Saturday 6/13/20 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM *** Garden setting 3 bedroom and 1 bath, freshly painted and move in ready. Tons of charm, lower level unit. It is a triplex, away from the road.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Tice Valley
1 Unit Available
705 Chives
705 Chives Way, Castle Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2011 sqft
Heather Kelly - 925-323-2025 - Newer construction Pulte Trellis Development single family home with 2 car attached garage. Gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar, breakfast nook or media area. Kitchen, dinning and family room combo and 1/2 bath.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Reliez Valley Area
1 Unit Available
1482 RELIEZ VALLEY RD
1482 Reliez Valley Road, Lafayette, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,750
3192 sqft
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - INCREDIBLE SECLUDED HACIENDA STYLE ESTATE W/ MAGNIFICENT GATED PROPERTY SITUATED ON OVER 2.8 ACRES!!! 3 BEDROOMS & 2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Tice Valley
1 Unit Available
1944 Meadow Road
1944 Meadow Road, Castle Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1944 Meadow Road in Castle Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Peardale Estates
1 Unit Available
1024 Hoedel Ct
1024 Hoedel Ct, Lafayette, CA
Ann Sharf - Agt: 925-2532525 - Built in 2017 this single level family home boasts 3824 sq. ft. of spectacular open living spaces on a beautifully landscaped .37 acre flat cul de sac lot.
Results within 5 miles of Walnut Creek

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1427 Bel Air Drive
1427 Bel Air Drive, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1185 sqft
GREAT HOME IN CONCORD: *A must see! A spacious 1185 sq f, two-story Torrey Pines townhouse on Bel Air Drive off of Treat Blvd. It has central air and heating system, new flooring, and comes with a full-size washer and dryer.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gregory Gardens
1 Unit Available
1789 Lucille Lane
1789 Lucille Lane, Pleasant Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1492 sqft
Updated 3/2 home in desirable Pleasant Hill Gregory Gardens available immediately! - Welcome to this beautifully & tastefully updated 3/2 home nestled in a notably desirable Pleasant Hill neighborhood of Gregory Gardens.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Baldwin Park
1 Unit Available
2618 Wisteria Way
2618 Wisteria Way, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1740 sqft
3 Bed/3.5 Bath Close to BART - 3 Bed Rooms/3.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Estates
1 Unit Available
1944 Heaton Circle
1944 Heaton Circle, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1116 sqft
Hartz Property Management Presents: 1944 Heaton Circle, Concord CA - This quaint 3 bedroom and 2 full bath home is situated at the end of a circle, in a quiet neighborhood.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clayton Valley Highlands
1 Unit Available
5518 Arizona Dr.
5518 Arizona Drive, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1128 sqft
Concord Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in desirable State Streets - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Turtle Creek
1 Unit Available
1375 Swallowtail Road
1375 Swallow Tail Road, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1462 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
214 Rheem Blvd
214 Rheem Boulevard, Orinda, CA
Available 07/01/20 Virginia Price - Property Id: 118004 4 bedroom/2bathroom beautiful home with nice backyard; close to top rated California schools; 5 min drive to shopping downtown and Bart; Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

June 2020 Walnut Creek Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Walnut Creek Rent Report. Walnut Creek rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Walnut Creek rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Walnut Creek rents declined over the past month

Walnut Creek rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Walnut Creek stand at $2,475 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,109 for a two-bedroom. Walnut Creek's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Francisco Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Walnut Creek, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Francisco metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oakland has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,201; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.2% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,777, while one-bedrooms go for $2,211.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,484; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Walnut Creek

    As rents have increased marginally in Walnut Creek, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Walnut Creek is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Walnut Creek's median two-bedroom rent of $3,109 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Walnut Creek.
    • While Walnut Creek's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Denver saw a decrease of 0.4%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Walnut Creek than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Walnut Creek is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,440
    $3,070
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,200
    -0.2%
    -1.2%
    Fremont
    $3,000
    $3,770
    -0.7%
    -0.3%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    Concord
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.1%
    -0.9%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,640
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Richmond
    $2,210
    $2,780
    -0.5%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Daly City
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    San Mateo
    $3,570
    $4,480
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Redwood City
    $2,820
    $3,540
    -0.7%
    0
    San Ramon
    $3,000
    $3,760
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Pleasanton
    $2,910
    $3,650
    -1%
    -3%
    Union City
    $2,810
    $3,530
    -0.9%
    -0.2%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,470
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    1%
    South San Francisco
    $2,670
    $3,350
    -0.3%
    -3.5%
    Pittsburg
    $2,540
    $3,190
    0
    -1.6%
    San Rafael
    $2,560
    $3,210
    -1.1%
    -0.6%
    Novato
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -1.4%
    1.7%
    Dublin
    $3,040
    $3,820
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    San Bruno
    $2,800
    $3,520
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,770
    $3,480
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Belmont
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -0.6%
    1.8%
    Emeryville
    $2,390
    $3,010
    -1.3%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

