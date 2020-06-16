All apartments in Walnut Creek
961 Sousa Drive

Location

961 Sousa Drive, Walnut Creek, CA 94597
Buena Vista Area

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Huge 5 Bedroom Walnut Creek Home - This Walnut Creek home boasts 5 bedrooms (two masters) and 3.5 baths. The light and bright living spaces; living room, family room, and kitchen all open up to a very private and quaint covered patio and lush green yard surrounded by east bay hills and beautiful mature oaks. The yard provides a comfortable atmosphere to relax in complete privacy. The home features updated bathrooms and new flooring throughout as well as in home laundry and an attached two car garage.

Call today for to set up a time to tour this fantastic home...

Diablo Pacific Property Group
(925) 979-5550

(RLNE5741389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 961 Sousa Drive have any available units?
961 Sousa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut Creek, CA.
How much is rent in Walnut Creek, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Walnut Creek Rent Report.
Is 961 Sousa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
961 Sousa Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 961 Sousa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 961 Sousa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut Creek.
Does 961 Sousa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 961 Sousa Drive does offer parking.
Does 961 Sousa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 961 Sousa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 961 Sousa Drive have a pool?
No, 961 Sousa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 961 Sousa Drive have accessible units?
No, 961 Sousa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 961 Sousa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 961 Sousa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 961 Sousa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 961 Sousa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
