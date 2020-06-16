961 Sousa Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Huge 5 Bedroom Walnut Creek Home - This Walnut Creek home boasts 5 bedrooms (two masters) and 3.5 baths. The light and bright living spaces; living room, family room, and kitchen all open up to a very private and quaint covered patio and lush green yard surrounded by east bay hills and beautiful mature oaks. The yard provides a comfortable atmosphere to relax in complete privacy. The home features updated bathrooms and new flooring throughout as well as in home laundry and an attached two car garage.



Call today for to set up a time to tour this fantastic home...



Diablo Pacific Property Group

(925) 979-5550



(RLNE5741389)