360 N Civic Dr

Eddie S Huqueriza - Agt: 925-6983955 - Tastefully updated 2 bedroom 1 bath 3rd floor condo in The Keys Condominium. Sunny and bright unit with floor to ceiling sliding glass door in the living room, floor to ceiling windows in the bedrooms. Unit features grand high ceilings in dining room, living room and bedrooms, laminate flooring throughout with a dry bar in the living room. Kitchen features stainless appliances: refrigerator, range, microwave oven & dishwasher, granite counter tops. Unit includes additional separate stall storage, assigned 1 parking space in garage with plenty of visitor parking spaces and elevators in the building. Resort style complex offers club house, gym facility, pools, hot tubs, tennis courts, basketball court and adjacent to Iron Horse Trail with biking and walking trails. Conveniently located in the heart of Walnut Creek, with walking distance to BART Stations, downtown Walnut Creek, parks, schools, shopping and entertaining. Rent includes water,sewer & garbage. No pets. Must see!