All apartments in Walnut Creek
Find more places like 360 N Civic Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walnut Creek, CA
/
360 N Civic Dr
Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:24 AM

360 N Civic Dr

360 North Civic Drive · (925) 698-3955
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Walnut Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

360 North Civic Drive, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
The Keys

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
Eddie S Huqueriza - Agt: 925-6983955 - Tastefully updated 2 bedroom 1 bath 3rd floor condo in The Keys Condominium. Sunny and bright unit with floor to ceiling sliding glass door in the living room, floor to ceiling windows in the bedrooms. Unit features grand high ceilings in dining room, living room and bedrooms, laminate flooring throughout with a dry bar in the living room. Kitchen features stainless appliances: refrigerator, range, microwave oven & dishwasher, granite counter tops. Unit includes additional separate stall storage, assigned 1 parking space in garage with plenty of visitor parking spaces and elevators in the building. Resort style complex offers club house, gym facility, pools, hot tubs, tennis courts, basketball court and adjacent to Iron Horse Trail with biking and walking trails. Conveniently located in the heart of Walnut Creek, with walking distance to BART Stations, downtown Walnut Creek, parks, schools, shopping and entertaining. Rent includes water,sewer & garbage. No pets. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 N Civic Dr have any available units?
360 N Civic Dr has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Walnut Creek, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Walnut Creek Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 N Civic Dr have?
Some of 360 N Civic Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 N Civic Dr currently offering any rent specials?
360 N Civic Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 N Civic Dr pet-friendly?
No, 360 N Civic Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut Creek.
Does 360 N Civic Dr offer parking?
Yes, 360 N Civic Dr offers parking.
Does 360 N Civic Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 360 N Civic Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 N Civic Dr have a pool?
Yes, 360 N Civic Dr has a pool.
Does 360 N Civic Dr have accessible units?
No, 360 N Civic Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 360 N Civic Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 360 N Civic Dr has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 360 N Civic Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Newell Vista Apartments
1200 Newell Hill Pl
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
North Main Apartments
2971 N Main St
Walnut Creek, CA 94597
Carmel House
1756 Carmel Dr
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Stoneridge Luxury Apartment Homes
101 Hogan Ct
Walnut Creek, CA 94598
The Windsor
2383 N Main St
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
The Arroyo
1250 Arroyo Way
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
The Boulders
530 N Civic Dr
Walnut Creek, CA 94597
Creekside Terrace
1390 Creekside Dr
Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Similar Pages

Walnut Creek 1 BedroomsWalnut Creek 2 Bedrooms
Walnut Creek Apartments with ParkingWalnut Creek Apartments with Pools
Walnut Creek Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CA
Concord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CAFairfield, CA
Livermore, CAAlameda, CAVacaville, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Walnut CreekRossmoor
Diablo Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity