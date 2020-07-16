2728 Oak Rd Apt 142

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

About 2728 Oak Rd #142

Welcome home!



* Excellent location

* Easy walk to Pleasant Hill Bart

* Very close to Freeway access

* Private & quiet location in complex

* Walking/cycling trail runs through complex

* Park adjoins complex



RENT: $2,150

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,150 (OAC)



Features:

* 929 sq ft

* 2 story

* Hardwood floors downstairs

* Carpet in bedrooms

* Neutral colors throughout

* Fridge, electric range & dishwasher provided

* Separate bathroom & vanity areas, 2 sinks

* Walk-in closet in master bedroom

* Newer double pane windows

* Central heating & air conditioning

* Patio off living room

* Two parking spaces - one assigned & covered

* Community laundry

* Community pool & club house



Contact us for more information or to schedule a tour:

Syntero Real Estate

CBRE #02026021

Ph: (925) 905-9055

Fx: (925) 905-9056

Email: management@synterorealestate.com

Hours: M-F 9:00am-5:00pm



Please note:

- Tenants are responsible for all utilities

-Renter's Insurance Required

- This is a non-smoking rental home



See link below for Virtual Tour (copy and paste link into browser):



https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/meaYBQ26OxMR5XRWvnKrAwn98VKGql4L