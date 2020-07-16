All apartments in Walnut Creek
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

2728 Oak Rd Apt 142

2728 Oak Road · (925) 905-9055
Location

2728 Oak Road, Walnut Creek, CA 94597

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 929 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
About 2728 Oak Rd #142
Welcome home!

* Excellent location
* Easy walk to Pleasant Hill Bart
* Very close to Freeway access
* Private & quiet location in complex
* Walking/cycling trail runs through complex
* Park adjoins complex

RENT: $2,150
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,150 (OAC)

Features:
* 929 sq ft
* 2 story
* Hardwood floors downstairs
* Carpet in bedrooms
* Neutral colors throughout
* Fridge, electric range & dishwasher provided
* Separate bathroom & vanity areas, 2 sinks
* Walk-in closet in master bedroom
* Newer double pane windows
* Central heating & air conditioning
* Patio off living room
* Two parking spaces - one assigned & covered
* Community laundry
* Community pool & club house

Contact us for more information or to schedule a tour:
Syntero Real Estate
CBRE #02026021
Ph: (925) 905-9055
Fx: (925) 905-9056
Email: management@synterorealestate.com
Hours: M-F 9:00am-5:00pm

Please note:
- Tenants are responsible for all utilities
-Renter's Insurance Required
- This is a non-smoking rental home

See link below for Virtual Tour (copy and paste link into browser):

https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/meaYBQ26OxMR5XRWvnKrAwn98VKGql4L

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

