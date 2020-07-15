All apartments in Walnut Creek
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:04 AM

2659 Baldwin Ln

2659 Baldwin Lane · (925) 368-4168
Location

2659 Baldwin Lane, Walnut Creek, CA 94597
Larkey Park Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. Aug 1

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Charming Spacious Renovated One Bedroom Apartment with new laminate flooring & paint in quiet 4-Plex Building (APARTMENT A) with Covered Parking. No Drama Here. QUIET COUNTRY FEEL CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. New Laminate Flooring & Paint plus many upgrades. As good as it gets for commute location close to Freeway Access, Bart, Lindsey Museum, Parks, Trails, Downtown Walnut Creek & all amenities. Indoor cat may be acceptable or tiny dog. Available August 1, 2020. When you call for an appt to see this great property please state when you are available for viewing. For more information Call Judy Brown Jade Realty at 925-946-9899 or 925-368-4168 or judybrown@sbcglobal.net

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2659 Baldwin Ln have any available units?
2659 Baldwin Ln has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Walnut Creek, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Walnut Creek Rent Report.
Is 2659 Baldwin Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2659 Baldwin Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2659 Baldwin Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2659 Baldwin Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2659 Baldwin Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2659 Baldwin Ln offers parking.
Does 2659 Baldwin Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2659 Baldwin Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2659 Baldwin Ln have a pool?
No, 2659 Baldwin Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2659 Baldwin Ln have accessible units?
No, 2659 Baldwin Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2659 Baldwin Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2659 Baldwin Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2659 Baldwin Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2659 Baldwin Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
