2659 Baldwin Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Charming Spacious Renovated One Bedroom Apartment with new laminate flooring & paint in quiet 4-Plex Building (APARTMENT A) with Covered Parking. No Drama Here. QUIET COUNTRY FEEL CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. New Laminate Flooring & Paint plus many upgrades. As good as it gets for commute location close to Freeway Access, Bart, Lindsey Museum, Parks, Trails, Downtown Walnut Creek & all amenities. Indoor cat may be acceptable or tiny dog. Available August 1, 2020. When you call for an appt to see this great property please state when you are available for viewing. For more information Call Judy Brown Jade Realty at 925-946-9899 or 925-368-4168 or judybrown@sbcglobal.net