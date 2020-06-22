26 Saxton Court

Amenities

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1920383?source=marketing



Due to COVID-19, please abide by the following rules for viewing this home:



1) Wear a face covering both inside and outside of the home.



2) Cleanse your hands with sanitizer prior to entering home.



3) Avoid touching surfaces.



4) Maintain physical distancing of at least 6 feet from others.



5) Limited entry to no more than 3 people at one time.



Beautiful 3 Bd/ 2 Ba, 1510 sf single-family house in Walnut Creek at end of cul-de-sac available now for lease! Close to freeway access (HWY 680). Roof includes solar panels for energy savings! Beautiful kitchen includes stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, 4-burner gas stove and built-in microwave. Stackable washer/dryer included. Family room and living room included. Master bathroom includes step-in shower and hall bathroom includes shower-over-tub. Pets negotiable upon owner approval with additional deposit. Gardener included. Fireplace is decorative only and is not to be used by tenant. Central Heat/AC. Due to triangular shape of garage, parking in garage is only suitable for one car. Please call Christian Vickery with Vickery Properties at 925-202-7110 if you have any questions regarding this property.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,600, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,600, Available 6/20/20



