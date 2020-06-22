All apartments in Walnut Creek
Last updated June 17 2020 at 4:50 PM

26 Saxton Court

26 Saxton Court · No Longer Available
Location

26 Saxton Court, Walnut Creek, CA 94597
Larkey Park Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1920383?source=marketing

Due to COVID-19, please abide by the following rules for viewing this home:

1) Wear a face covering both inside and outside of the home.

2) Cleanse your hands with sanitizer prior to entering home.

3) Avoid touching surfaces.

4) Maintain physical distancing of at least 6 feet from others.

5) Limited entry to no more than 3 people at one time.

Beautiful 3 Bd/ 2 Ba, 1510 sf single-family house in Walnut Creek at end of cul-de-sac available now for lease! Close to freeway access (HWY 680). Roof includes solar panels for energy savings! Beautiful kitchen includes stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, 4-burner gas stove and built-in microwave. Stackable washer/dryer included. Family room and living room included. Master bathroom includes step-in shower and hall bathroom includes shower-over-tub. Pets negotiable upon owner approval with additional deposit. Gardener included. Fireplace is decorative only and is not to be used by tenant. Central Heat/AC. Due to triangular shape of garage, parking in garage is only suitable for one car. Please call Christian Vickery with Vickery Properties at 925-202-7110 if you have any questions regarding this property.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,600, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,600, Available 6/20/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Saxton Court have any available units?
26 Saxton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut Creek, CA.
How much is rent in Walnut Creek, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Walnut Creek Rent Report.
What amenities does 26 Saxton Court have?
Some of 26 Saxton Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Saxton Court currently offering any rent specials?
26 Saxton Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Saxton Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 26 Saxton Court is pet friendly.
Does 26 Saxton Court offer parking?
Yes, 26 Saxton Court does offer parking.
Does 26 Saxton Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26 Saxton Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Saxton Court have a pool?
No, 26 Saxton Court does not have a pool.
Does 26 Saxton Court have accessible units?
No, 26 Saxton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Saxton Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Saxton Court has units with dishwashers.
