Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

249 Kingston Way

249 Kingston Way · No Longer Available
Location

249 Kingston Way, Walnut Creek, CA 94597

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
249 Kingston Way Available 07/23/20 Walnut Creek Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome, 1 car garage, Walking distance to Bart! - Location location location! Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom town home. This unit is 1196 sq ft and has been tastefully updated. Unit features include updated kitchen, electric cook top, dishwasher, microwave, granite counters, laminate flooring, fireplace, washer/dryer, central air & heat, nice front porch, large stamped concrete patio in backyard, detached 1 car garage and garbage is included. Unit is located in the desired The Grove community which is conveniently located within walking distance to Bart & Ironhorse trail and just minutes to freeway and Downtown Walnut Creek!

Monthly rent: $2800
Security deposit: $2800
Sorry No Pets Allowed
PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS

To view more properties and print applications please visit aaapm.com

For viewing information call Alex (925) 207-8617.
AAA Property Management DRE License #00856331

AAA PROPERTY MANAGEMENT POLICIES AND DISCLOSURES
RENTAL QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS
AAA Property Management is an equal opportunity housing provider and strictly adheres to Fair Housing Laws. AAA Property Management does not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status or disability.
All occupants 18 years or older must apply as an Applicant and will be required to sign a lease/rental agreement. Occupants who are 18 years of age or older and considered to be under the care of adult occupant may be exempt from qualifying and signing a lease/rental agreement. This may include, but not be limited to; adult children of adult occupant, non working parents of adult occupant, etc.
Applicants will be qualified based on the following criteria:
Credit History:
• Applicants who have filed bankruptcy within the last three (3) years will be declined.
• Applicants with any unpaid collection accounts will be declined.
• Applicants with any charge offs within the last (2) will be declined.
• Applicants with no credit history may be declined.
• Applicants must have a minimum of two (2) satisfactory credit report accounts to be considered.
• Applicants with current unpaid late payments, liens, judgments will be denied.
• Applicants with paid late payments must have two satisfactory accounts for each late payment or applicant will be denied.
Rental History:
• Applicant must have two (2) years of verifiable rental history. If Applicant has lived in a property owned by Applicant for four (4) or more of previous years, verifiable rental history requirement will be waived.
• Applicant must receive satisfactory standing from current and previous landlord (s) in regards to payment history, condition of property during tenancy, upon vacating and ability to adhere to terms of lease agreement and/or any rules or regulations with regard to Property.
• Applicant(s) with a prior eviction or unlawful detainer will be declined.
Income Requirement:
• Applicant must have two (2) years of verifiable income history.
• Total gross income of all qualified Applicants as signatures on lease must equal to a minimum of three (3) times the monthly rent amount.
Applicant(s) are hereby made aware that the Security Deposit will be equal to 100% of monthly rental amount (rounded to nearest $100.00). The Security Deposit may be increased for pets. Final acceptance of Applicant(s) is the decision of the Property Owner and not AAA Property Management. All decisions will be made by Owner within the guidelines of current Real Estate Laws and Requirements.

(RLNE5889394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 Kingston Way have any available units?
249 Kingston Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut Creek, CA.
How much is rent in Walnut Creek, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Walnut Creek Rent Report.
What amenities does 249 Kingston Way have?
Some of 249 Kingston Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 249 Kingston Way currently offering any rent specials?
249 Kingston Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 Kingston Way pet-friendly?
No, 249 Kingston Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut Creek.
Does 249 Kingston Way offer parking?
Yes, 249 Kingston Way offers parking.
Does 249 Kingston Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 249 Kingston Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 Kingston Way have a pool?
No, 249 Kingston Way does not have a pool.
Does 249 Kingston Way have accessible units?
Yes, 249 Kingston Way has accessible units.
Does 249 Kingston Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 249 Kingston Way has units with dishwashers.
