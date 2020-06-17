1858 san miguel drive,

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

wm apartments - Property Id: 244992



lovely luxury very lightsome apartment, PRIVATE GARAGE, with opener, for one car, thick elegant carpet, second floor unit in homey building, far from street, quiet, small, complex, walking distance to downtown, nordstroms, whole foods, bike/walking trail, medical, dental, offices. kitchen has custom cabinetry, highly desirable unit as most tenants stay long term, skylight, crown moulding, no pets. Must see to appreciate!

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5647165)