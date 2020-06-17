All apartments in Walnut Creek
Find more places like 1858 san miguel drive,.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walnut Creek, CA
/
1858 san miguel drive,
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1858 san miguel drive,

1858 San Miguel Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Walnut Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1858 San Miguel Drive, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
wm apartments - Property Id: 244992

lovely luxury very lightsome apartment, PRIVATE GARAGE, with opener, for one car, thick elegant carpet, second floor unit in homey building, far from street, quiet, small, complex, walking distance to downtown, nordstroms, whole foods, bike/walking trail, medical, dental, offices. kitchen has custom cabinetry, highly desirable unit as most tenants stay long term, skylight, crown moulding, no pets. Must see to appreciate!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244992
Property Id 244992

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5647165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1858 san miguel drive, have any available units?
1858 san miguel drive, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut Creek, CA.
How much is rent in Walnut Creek, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Walnut Creek Rent Report.
What amenities does 1858 san miguel drive, have?
Some of 1858 san miguel drive,'s amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1858 san miguel drive, currently offering any rent specials?
1858 san miguel drive, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1858 san miguel drive, pet-friendly?
No, 1858 san miguel drive, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut Creek.
Does 1858 san miguel drive, offer parking?
Yes, 1858 san miguel drive, does offer parking.
Does 1858 san miguel drive, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1858 san miguel drive, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1858 san miguel drive, have a pool?
No, 1858 san miguel drive, does not have a pool.
Does 1858 san miguel drive, have accessible units?
No, 1858 san miguel drive, does not have accessible units.
Does 1858 san miguel drive, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1858 san miguel drive, has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stoneridge Luxury Apartment Homes
101 Hogan Ct
Walnut Creek, CA 94598
The Windsor
2383 N Main St
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
The Meridian
141 Flora Ave
Walnut Creek, CA 94595
Ygnacio Village
1295 Homestead Ave
Walnut Creek, CA 94598
Lyric
1500 N California Blvd
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Mercer
1655 N California Blvd
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Ivy Hill
1700 Botelho Dr
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
The Boulders
530 N Civic Dr
Walnut Creek, CA 94597

Similar Pages

Walnut Creek 1 BedroomsWalnut Creek 2 Bedrooms
Walnut Creek Apartments with ParkingWalnut Creek Apartments with Pool
Walnut Creek Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CA
Concord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
San Leandro, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Walnut Creek
Diablo Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-San Francisco