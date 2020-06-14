All apartments in Walnut Creek
1764 Countrywood Court
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

1764 Countrywood Court

1764 Countrywood Court · (925) 202-7110
Location

1764 Countrywood Court, Walnut Creek, CA 94598
Countrywood

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1764 Countrywood Court · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1036 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2 Bd/2 Ba 1036 sf Walnut Creek townhouse available right now for lease! - Due to COVID-19, please abide by the following rules for viewing this home:

1) Wear a face covering both inside and outside of the home.

2) Cleanse your hands with sanitizer prior to entering home.

3) Avoid touching surfaces.

4) Maintain physical distancing of at least 6 feet from others.

5) Limited entry to no more than 3 people at one time.

Thank you for your cooperation. Let us know if you have any questions regarding the viewing.

Renovated 2 Bd/2 Ba 1036 sf Walnut Creek townhouse available right now for lease! Newer laminate floors that look just like hardwood. Newer interior paint. Water included in rent. Washer/dryer included. 2-car garage. Community pool included. Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove/oven and built-in microwave. Family room leads to private, spacious patio. Central Heat/AC. Fireplace is decorative only and is not to be used by tenant(s). No pets. Please call Christian Vickery with Vickery Properties at 925-202-7110 to schedule a viewing. Please also visit www.vickeryproperties.com to learn more about our property management and leasing services.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1764 Countrywood Court have any available units?
1764 Countrywood Court has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Walnut Creek, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Walnut Creek Rent Report.
What amenities does 1764 Countrywood Court have?
Some of 1764 Countrywood Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1764 Countrywood Court currently offering any rent specials?
1764 Countrywood Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1764 Countrywood Court pet-friendly?
No, 1764 Countrywood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut Creek.
Does 1764 Countrywood Court offer parking?
Yes, 1764 Countrywood Court does offer parking.
Does 1764 Countrywood Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1764 Countrywood Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1764 Countrywood Court have a pool?
Yes, 1764 Countrywood Court has a pool.
Does 1764 Countrywood Court have accessible units?
No, 1764 Countrywood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1764 Countrywood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1764 Countrywood Court has units with dishwashers.
