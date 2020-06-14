1764 Countrywood Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 2 Bd/2 Ba 1036 sf Walnut Creek townhouse available right now for lease! - Due to COVID-19, please abide by the following rules for viewing this home:



1) Wear a face covering both inside and outside of the home.



2) Cleanse your hands with sanitizer prior to entering home.



3) Avoid touching surfaces.



4) Maintain physical distancing of at least 6 feet from others.



5) Limited entry to no more than 3 people at one time.



Thank you for your cooperation. Let us know if you have any questions regarding the viewing.



Renovated 2 Bd/2 Ba 1036 sf Walnut Creek townhouse available right now for lease! Newer laminate floors that look just like hardwood. Newer interior paint. Water included in rent. Washer/dryer included. 2-car garage. Community pool included. Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove/oven and built-in microwave. Family room leads to private, spacious patio. Central Heat/AC. Fireplace is decorative only and is not to be used by tenant(s). No pets. Please call Christian Vickery with Vickery Properties at 925-202-7110 to schedule a viewing. Please also visit www.vickeryproperties.com to learn more about our property management and leasing services.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4606293)