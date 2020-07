Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator parking pool garage hot tub

Rarely available...Fully Furnished abundant living is offered in this one level spacious condo. Twice the size of normal one bedroom condos. Quaint complex with sparkling heated pool/spa. Lots of square footage and an abundance of closets/storage. Great spacious floor plan with secured parking garage. Extra large kitchen; formal dining/formal living with fireplace. Lovely gated complex with elevators just minutes from downtown. Great restaurants/library/community center and plenty of shopping within minutes! Free trolley/buses to BART etc. Call today! 925/708-4020