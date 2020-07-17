All apartments in Walnut Creek
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1315 Alma Avenue #266

1315 Alma Avenue · (925) 202-7110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1315 Alma Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Downtown Walnut Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1315 Alma Avenue #266 · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 953 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
air conditioning
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
Spectacular 1 Bd (plus office/den)/1.5 Ba, 953 sf downtown Walnut Creek luxury condo for available now for lease! - Spectacular 1 Bd (plus office/den)/1.5 Ba, 953 sf downtown Walnut Creek luxury condo for available now for lease. Close to freeway access (Hwy 24 and 680), and Walnut Creek BART station. Common area includes fitness center, concierge service, secured entry and parking, business center, conference room, and common area walk-in storage locker designated for unit. Adjacent to beautiful Alma Park. Water and garbage included in the rent. This unit overlooks manicured courtyard. Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, 4-burner electric stove/oven, and built-in microwave. Stackable washer/dryer included. One designated underground parking space designated for unit. Central Heat/AC. No pets. Please call Christian Vickery with Vickery Properties at 925-202-7110 to schedule a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5867757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 Alma Avenue #266 have any available units?
1315 Alma Avenue #266 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Walnut Creek, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Walnut Creek Rent Report.
What amenities does 1315 Alma Avenue #266 have?
Some of 1315 Alma Avenue #266's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 Alma Avenue #266 currently offering any rent specials?
1315 Alma Avenue #266 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 Alma Avenue #266 pet-friendly?
No, 1315 Alma Avenue #266 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut Creek.
Does 1315 Alma Avenue #266 offer parking?
Yes, 1315 Alma Avenue #266 offers parking.
Does 1315 Alma Avenue #266 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1315 Alma Avenue #266 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 Alma Avenue #266 have a pool?
No, 1315 Alma Avenue #266 does not have a pool.
Does 1315 Alma Avenue #266 have accessible units?
No, 1315 Alma Avenue #266 does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 Alma Avenue #266 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1315 Alma Avenue #266 has units with dishwashers.
