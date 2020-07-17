1315 Alma Avenue #266

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking gym air conditioning concierge

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center conference room concierge courtyard gym parking

Spectacular 1 Bd (plus office/den)/1.5 Ba, 953 sf downtown Walnut Creek luxury condo for available now for lease! - Spectacular 1 Bd (plus office/den)/1.5 Ba, 953 sf downtown Walnut Creek luxury condo for available now for lease. Close to freeway access (Hwy 24 and 680), and Walnut Creek BART station. Common area includes fitness center, concierge service, secured entry and parking, business center, conference room, and common area walk-in storage locker designated for unit. Adjacent to beautiful Alma Park. Water and garbage included in the rent. This unit overlooks manicured courtyard. Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, 4-burner electric stove/oven, and built-in microwave. Stackable washer/dryer included. One designated underground parking space designated for unit. Central Heat/AC. No pets. Please call Christian Vickery with Vickery Properties at 925-202-7110 to schedule a viewing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5867757)