1315 Alma Avenue #266

Spectacular 1 Bd (plus office/den)/1.5 Ba, 953 sf downtown Walnut Creek luxury condo for available now for lease! - Spectacular 1 Bd (plus office/den)/1.5 Ba, 953 sf downtown Walnut Creek luxury condo for available now for lease. Close to freeway access (Hwy 24 and 680), and Walnut Creek BART station. Common area includes fitness center, concierge service, secured entry and parking, business center, conference room, and common area walk-in storage locker designated for unit. Adjacent to beautiful Alma Park. Water and garbage included in the rent. This unit overlooks manicured courtyard. Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, 4-burner electric stove/oven, and built-in microwave. Stackable washer/dryer included. One designated underground parking space designated for unit. Central Heat/AC. No pets. Please call Christian Vickery with Vickery Properties at 925-202-7110 to schedule a viewing.
